By Yiannakis Kaponi

A constituent telephones a newly elected MP in Nicosia. There have been repeated serious road accidents on a dangerous stretch of road in their area. Residents demand immediate action: traffic calming measures, better lighting, road redesign and stricter enforcement.

The natural assumption is that their elected representative can fix the problem.

But can they?

Constitutionally and administratively, probably not – at least not directly.

The MP can apply pressure, raise the issue publicly and contact ministries. But the real authority over roads, transport budgets, planning approvals and infrastructure delivery lies elsewhere: inside ministries, state departments and the highly centralised machinery of the executive state.

This simple example exposes the central contradiction of the Cypriot political system. Cyprus has built one of the densest systems of political representation in Europe, yet many elected officials possess surprisingly limited executive authority to resolve the everyday problems the public elect them to solve.

As someone who divides his life between the United Kingdom and the village of Kampia in Cyprus, I hear the same frustration repeatedly from ordinary people: the state appears everywhere, yet delivers too little. Citizens feel heavily governed, heavily taxed and heavily regulated while simultaneously confronting weak infrastructure, high energy costs, inadequate public transport, water insecurity and endless bureaucracy.

Cyprus presents itself as a modern European success story – a eurozone economy with growth, a strategic location in the eastern Mediterranean and democratic institutions anchored within the European Union. Yet behind the investment conferences and tourism campaigns lies a far less comfortable reality. The Republic has created a system of governance that is over-politicised, heavily centralised and institutionally fragmented – a structure that produces high public costs, weak accountability and chronic administrative underperformance.

The consequences are impossible to ignore.

Cypriots pay some of the highest electricity prices in Europe despite the country possessing enormous solar energy potential. Infrastructure projects routinely become trapped in years of bureaucracy and overlapping competencies. Public transport remains underdeveloped. Water shortages return almost every summer. Meanwhile, confidence in public institutions continues to erode following repeated controversies involving corruption, planning decisions and political patronage.

At the centre of this dysfunction lies a constitutional imbalance that few people fully understand.

The House of Representatives consists of 56 active MPs representing a population of roughly 920,000 people – approximately one MP for every 16,000 people. In the United Kingdom, the ratio is roughly one MP per 105,000 people.

Yet despite this extraordinary level of political representation, Cypriot MPs possess far less executive power than many voters assume.

Cyprus operates under a strict presidential system – unique within the European Union. The president is both head of state and head of government. Ministers are appointed directly by the president and cannot simultaneously serve as MPs. Unlike parliamentary systems such as Britain or Greece, the executive in Cyprus does not depend on parliamentary confidence to remain in office.

In practical terms, MPs do not control ministries or executive policymaking. They debate legislation and vote on budgets, but genuine executive authority remains concentrated within the presidency and the Council of Ministers.

The result is a political culture based less on governance than mediation – MPs acting as intermediaries between the public and ministries rather than strategic policymakers.

The same contradiction exists in local government.

For decades, Cyprus maintained 30 municipalities and hundreds of community councils across a country geographically smaller than many European regions. External advisers reportedly recommended a far more ambitious restructuring – perhaps reducing municipalities to between five and ten viable authorities capable of delivering modern services efficiently.

Instead, the 2024 reforms reduced municipalities only to 20 while simultaneously creating additional coordinating structures and new layers of administration.

The reforms were presented as decentralisation. In reality, Cyprus remains one of the most centralised states in Europe.

This matters because the principle of subsidiarity – a core European democratic principle – is largely absent from the Cypriot system. Local authorities remain heavily dependent on ministry approvals and central government funding. Local politicians often possess public visibility but little genuine executive autonomy.

This is not meaningful local government. It is administrative dependency.

Other small European states have demonstrated that there is another way.

Denmark dramatically reduced municipalities while strengthening administrative capacity. Estonia aggressively digitised the state and built one of Europe’s most efficient public administrations.

Cyprus, by contrast, has too often chosen to layer institutions rather than simplify them.

Even the continued existence of the mukhtar system reflects this broader tendency. The office, inherited from Ottoman administration, once played an important role in isolated rural communities. But in a modern European state with digital administration and multiple levels of local government, the persistence of overlapping structures raises a legitimate question: are these institutions maintained because they remain necessary, or because political systems struggle to dismantle structures once patronage and local influence become attached to them?

The same question applies nationally.

Why does a country of fewer than one million people require such a complex network of municipalities, boards, councils and overlapping authorities, yet still struggle to deliver efficient infrastructure and strategic execution?

Why do Cypriots continue paying some of the highest energy costs in Europe?

And why does public confidence in institutions remain so fragile?

Part of the answer lies in political culture itself.

Cyprus has gradually developed a governance model that prioritises representation over execution, visibility over delivery and political self-preservation over institutional simplification.

The result is bureaucracy without subsidiarity and political representation without sufficient accountability.

And yet Cyprus possesses every advantage necessary to become one of Europe’s most successful small states: a highly educated population, strategic geography, strong professional services, a powerful diaspora and membership of the European Union.

What it requires is a different state.

A serious restructuring of public administration – consolidating institutions, rationalising semi-state organisations, digitising services and devolving meaningful powers locally – could save taxpayers hundreds of millions of euros over time.

More importantly, it would allow Cyprus to redirect political energy and public resources towards what genuinely matters: energy security, water resilience, transport infrastructure, housing, healthcare and economic competitiveness.

Small states succeed when they are agile, disciplined and strategically governed. Denmark understood this. Estonia understood this. Singapore understood this decades ago.

Cyprus still too often behaves as though political self-preservation is itself a model of governance.

It is not.

The true test of a democracy is not how many politicians it elects.

It is whether the state actually works.

Yiannakis Kaponi is a resident of Kampia