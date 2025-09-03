The owners of the dog which bit a 2-year-old girl in Foini village on Sunday will be reported to the police, it was announced on Wednesday.

The dog -a Pitbull- was examined by the veterinary services twice, which confirmed that the dog will not be put down.

Although the dog is a banned breed, “this is an isolated incident, as it did not exhibit aggressive tendencies,” Limassol senior veterinary department officer Constantinos Economides said.

He added that any dog can show aggression under various circumstances.

The pitbull will be handed over to the owners, who will be reported to the police for negligent acts.