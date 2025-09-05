Guest recipes with Farrah Shammas

Cinnamon Chocolate Chip Biscuits

3 tablespoons of chocolate chips

1.5 cups almond flour

1 teaspoon of cinnamon

1 teaspoon of ground ginger

1/2 teaspoon of nutmeg

5 tablespoons of agave syrup

1/2 teaspoon of Himalayan salt

1 teaspoon of bicarbonate of soda

1 tablespoon of ground flaxseed mixed with three tablespoons of hot water and left for five minutes

1 teaspoon of flaxseed oil

2 tablespoons of olive oil

Mix all together and cut with cookie cutters into whatever shapes you desire shapes (you should get about 8 decent-sized biscuits)

Bake for ten minutes at 180C

Allow to cook and enjoy anytime

Chunky Monkey Chocolate Smoothie

3 medium (not over ripe) bananas

4 large Medjool dates (pitted)

4 tablespoons of cocoa powder

2 tablespoons of ground flaxseeds

1 tablespoon of sesame seeds

1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon

3 cups of almond milk

Mix all ingredients together and allow to soak for 10-20 minutes.

Blend until smooth, but will still be very thick

Enjoy (don’t drink with a straw as it’s definitely too chunky)

Soft Delicious Chocolate Cake

1 ripe avocado

5 tablespoons of maple syrup

1.5 cups of almond flour

3 tablespoons of flaxseed flour

4 tablespoons of cocoa

1/2 teaspoon of bicarbonate of soda

1 teaspoon of baking powder

3/4 cup of vanilla soya milk

3 tablespoons of coconut oil

For the frosting

100g bar of good dark vegan chocolate

1/2 cup of vanilla soya milk

This is the easiest cake ever!

Mix all wet ingredients together and then add the dry and mix thoroughly

Put in preheated oven at 180C for 20 minutes (check cake with a toothpick to make sure it’s done and it should still be soft)

Leave cake to cool

For the frosting, just melt the chocolate and mix together with the soya milk. Allow to cool. It should still be quite thick.

Put frosting on top of cooked cake. Decorate with berries and it’s ready to serve.

My son and I made this cake and it turned out so well it was nearly gone less than 24 hours later.

