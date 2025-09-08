Loans held by Cyprus’ credit acquisition companies reached €19.7 billion on June 30, 2025, according to data released on Monday by the Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC).

Of the total amount, €18.5 billion were classified as non-performing loans, representing 94 per cent of the total, the central bank said.

Loans to individuals amounted to €9.9 billion, of which €9.3 billion were non-performing, the data showed.

For legal entities, the total outstanding loans reached €9.75 billion, with €9.27 billion classified as non-performing.

The total number of borrowers managed by credit purchase companies stood at 69,494.

On the same date, the property stock held by these companies amounted to 8,079 units, with a total market value of €974 million.