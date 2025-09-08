The Energy Ministry on Monday announced an extension to the deadline for the submission of bids in the tender for the selection of a strategic investor for the creation and operation of the science and technology park in Pentakomo.

The new deadline has been set for November 12, 2025, replacing the original date of September 12, 2025.

It was clarified that all other provisions and terms of the tender remain unchanged.

The tender, titled “Development and Operation of a Science and Technology Park (STP),” is being conducted through a competitive procedure with negotiation.

For further information, interested parties may contact Lefki Theodorou on 22867233 or via email at [email protected].