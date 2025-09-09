One of the suspects in the ongoing case of attempted murder and arson in Pyla was on Tuesday remanded for six days by the Nicosia district court over a different crime.

During a search of his home in Kokkinotrimithia, police found four pistols, three of which had a loaded magazine, an additional magazine with bullets, a folding bat, a device resembling a mobile phone and an air rifle.

Additionally, two nylon bags containing a white crystalline substance, believed to be methamphetamine, with a total gross weight of 2.089kg and other nylon bags believed to contain drugs were found in another room of the house.

The search was carried out, after a warrant was issued, by police officers from Larnaca and Nicosia.

On Tuesday, the man was taken to court in Nicosia, which issued the remand.

At the same time, he is serving a remand for offences linked to the Pyla incident, which was issued on September 2.

Some of the evidence found in the Nicosia district house may be linked to the Pyla crime.