The Cyprus Stock Exchange has expressed concern and disappointment over the exclusion of proposals that could strengthen the capital market from the planned tax reform, calling on the government to reconsider the issue.

Despite submitting well-documented recommendations to both the government and the technical team at the University of Cyprus’ Centre for Economic Research, the final draft bills now under public consultation contain “no meaningful provisions to support the capital market”, the exchange said.

Instead, the reforms include measures that could weaken existing tax incentives, particularly affecting the Emerging Companies Market and the New Market of the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE), which operates as a multilateral trading facility, the statement added.

The exchange said the tax reform represents a unique opportunity to stimulate business activity by encouraging companies to list on the exchange, raise new capital in a transparent and reliable framework, and attract strategic investment to Cyprus.

The Cyprus Property Developers Association (CPDA) has urged the government to replace the €1,000 per spouse or partner tax exemption for household green upgrades proposed in the draft tax reform with direct state grants, arguing that this would deliver faster and more meaningful results.

In addition, the association said the incentive should not be subject to income or socio-economic criteria, warning that such restrictions would limit participation and slow progress toward Cyprus’ commitment to the EU’s “Fit for 55” climate targets.

CPDA stressed that the scheme should cover both renovations of existing homes and newly built residences designed to modern environmental standards.

“This would ensure fairer treatment for buyers, encourage sustainable construction and support Cyprus’ efforts to reduce the environmental footprint of its building stock,” the association said.

Parliament is moving ahead with a bill to regulate remote working in the public sector, with safeguards set to be built into the new framework.

The House finance committee examined the issue on Monday, with trade unions voicing concerns about how decisions will be made.

Pasydy’s representative noted that the Council of Ministers will decide the number of remote working days without prior consultation. In the wider public sector, she said, such decisions are only taken after dialogue with unions.

Officials from the department of public service and staff clarified that the original draft of the bill had set the number of remote working days at 100, but this provision was later scrapped.

They assured that consultation with unions will take place before the Cabinet sets any limits, adding that semi-state organisations already operate with a mixed remote working model.

Pandora Investments Public Ltd on Monday announced its interim management report for the six months ended June 30, 2025, posting a net profit of €7.23 million compared with a net loss of €1.07 million in the same period last year.

The results were prepared under IAS 34 and approved by the Board of Directors on September 15, 2025, but have not yet been audited by external auditors.

The group reported that the net asset value attributable to shareholders amounted to €289m, up from €282m in the same period last year.

This corresponds to 68.15 cents per share, compared with 66.45 cents per share in 2024, while the nominal value remained at 17 cents per share.

The company’s operating profit for the first half of 2025 stood at €11.4m, compared with €2.48m in the corresponding period of 2024, which included a gain from revaluation of shares of €735,828 compared with €917,190 last year.

Building permits in Cyprus fell 14.4 per cent in May 2025, according to the Cyprus Statistical Service (Cystat), highlighting a slowdown in construction activity despite rising values and dwelling units.

The number of building permits authorised in May 2025 stood at 607 compared to 709 in May 2024, marking a decrease of 14.4 per cent.

The total value of the permits reached €315 million and the total area covered 261,600 square metres.

These permits provide for the construction of 1,163 dwelling units.

For the period January to May 2025, 2,764 building permits were issued, compared with 3,254 in the same period of 2024, recording a decrease of 15.1 per cent.

Cyprus’ wholesale trade sector saw its turnover value rise by 4.9 per cent in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the same period last year, according to the state statistical service.

The Turnover Value Index for Sales and Repair of Motor Vehicles increased by 2.5 per cent in the same quarter compared to the corresponding quarter of 2024, the data showed.

The statistical service highlighted that the figures reflect annual changes in turnover value across key divisions of the economy.

For the wholesale trade division, which covers a wide range of products sold to businesses rather than directly to consumers, the 4.9 per cent growth indicates continued resilience in trade activity.

The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) announced this week the suspension of trading for the 13-week Treasury Bills, 6th Issue, Series 2025, with code TB13F25.

Trading will be suspended from September 16, 2025, until September 18, 2025, inclusive, to allow the clearing of all transactions, the exchange said.

The Treasury Bills will be delisted from both the Cyprus Stock Exchange and the Central Securities Depository on September 19, 2025.

The delisting decision was made to ensure the orderly clearing of transactions and to protect investors, the announcement added.

The Cyprus Shipping Chamber (CSC) recently held its annual charity beach volley tournament, which took place on September 6,7 and 14 at the Limassol municipality beach sports centre.

Organised under the auspices of the Minister of Transport, Communications and Works, the tournament has been staged with great success since 1996.

“For 29 consecutive years, with the support and active participation of its shipping member-companies, the chamber’s charity tournament has brought the shipping industry together, while at the same time supporting an important cause and reaffirming the industry’s commitment to giving back to the Cyprus society”, a statement said.

“The high participation of chamber members reflected both their interest in contributing financially to a good cause and their enthusiasm for friendly competition among colleagues and friends,” it added.

Logicom Public Ltd announced this week that its board of directors will meet on September 25, 2025.

The meeting will examine, among other matters, the interim unaudited financial statements of both the group and the company for the period ending June 30, 2025.