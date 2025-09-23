Atlantic Insurance Company Public Ltd on Tuesday announced that Astrobank has reduced its stake in the firm through a series of pre-agreed share sales.

The company said that between September 16 and September 19, 2025, Astrobank Public Company Ltd, which previously held more than 5 per cent of Atlantic’s share capital, sold 653,500 shares at a price of 2.30 euros each.

As a result, the company said that Astrobank’s participation in Atlantic’s share capital has fallen to 5.47 per cent.

The disclosure of the sales was conducted “in order to better inform our shareholders and investors in general”, according to Emilios Pirishis, chairman of Atlantic Insurance Company Public Ltd.

The announcement was made through a filing on the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE), where the company is listed under the exchange’s regulated market.

The company confirmed that the sales were part of pre-agreed transactions and not, for example, due to market pressures or operational changes.