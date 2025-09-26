Guest recipes with LIDL Food Academy

Octopus salad

3 cans of octopus in olive oil (300g)

1 small red onion, finely chopped

1 small bell pepper, cut into cubes

1 small red pepper, cut into cubes

1 small clove garlic, crushed

2 tablespoons parsley, finely chopped

1 1/2 tablespoons vinegar

Juice of 1/2 lemon

Salt and pepper

To serve

4 large lettuce leaves

Toasted sourdough bread

Open the cans and drain the octopus well. Keep the olive oil. If the octopus is cut into large pieces, cut it into bites.

In a medium bowl, mix the octopus with 4 tablespoons of canned olive oil, onion, peppers, garlic, parsley, vinegar, lemon juice, salt and pepper.

Mix gently, so that all the ingredients are covered.

Leave the salad in the fridge for 15-20 minutes before serving so that the flavours can blend.

Serve it cool on lettuce leaves, accompanied by toasted bread.

Salad with Peanuts, Cucumber and Chili

4 large cucumbers, peeled

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

2 tablespoons sweet chili sauce

1/2 teaspoons chopped chilli

1/2 red onion, finely chopped

2 tablespoons coarsely chopped fresh coriander

100g roasted pistachios, coarsely chopped

2 tablespoons crispy fried onion

Wash and peel the cucumbers. Cut lengthwise and remove the seeds with a teaspoon. Cut into slices.

In a bowl, place the ingredients for the sauce: vinegar, chili sauce, fresh chili, and mix.

Add the onion, the cucumber, and let it marinate for half an hour.

Add the coriander, the peanuts, and mix.

Finally, serve in bowls and sprinkle with fried onion.

Salad with Grilled Watermelon & Halloumi with Chili

300g watermelon

1 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

200g halloumi cheese with chilli

1 small red onion, thinly sliced

Zest and juice of 1 lime

1 teaspoon honey

150g mixed green salad

10 mint leaves, coarsely chopped

40g pistachios, coarsely chopped

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

1 teaspoon mustard

Black pepper

Cut the watermelon into slices about 3cm thick and remove the peel.

Cut the halloumi into slices about 1 cm thick.

Place the watermelon on a wire rack or baking sheet, sprinkle it with a little salt and let it stand for 30 minutes so that it eliminates excess liquid.

Put the chopped onion in a small bowl along with the lime zest and juice and honey. Stir well until the honey dissolves and set the mixture aside for 30 minutes.

Turn on the barbecue for instant grilling or preheat a grill pan well.

Brush the halloumi and watermelon slices with a little vegetable oil.

Bake the halloumi and watermelon slices directly on the grill or in the grill pan until golden brown. Turn them over and bake on the other side.

Cut the watermelon into cubes or any other shape you like.

Place the mixed green salad in the shape of a wreath around a large platter.

Place a small bowl for the vinaigrette in the centre of the platter.

Prepare the vinaigrette by mixing all the ingredients in the bowl.

Garnish the salad with the baked watermelon slices, halloumi, marinated onions, mint leaves and nuts.

Serve immediately.

Recipes provided by the Lidl food academy. Stasikratous 34, Nicosia 1010 https://www.lidlfoodacademy.com.cy/