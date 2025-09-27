Traditional recipes with Loulla Astin

Pastitsatha – Aromatic Beef with Pasta

This popular Greek family stew is a speciality of Corfu. I remember eating it in the famous Tripa Taverna in Kinopiastes, Corfu, many years ago when Spiros the proprietor cooked it for my show Simply Greek. Pastitsatha was traditionally cooked only on special occasions or Sundays, and they only used to cook it with cockerel or a stewing hen, but now, very often it’s cooked with rose veal. It’s a very aromatic dish with tomato sauce and thick pasta. I think this dish may have been influenced during the Venetian rule of Corfu.

1kg good quality beef, rump steak or topside, cut into large pieces

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 tsp mild paprika

150ml olive oil or vegetable oil

2 medium onions, finely chopped or grated

3 cloves garlic, chopped

4-6 allspice berries, crushed lightly

1-2 cinnamon sticks

2 tbsps red wine vinegar

1 glass red wine

2 tbsps tomato puree

450g ripe tomatoes, grated or 1x400g tin chopped tomatoes, blended

1-2 tsp sugar

1 tsp ground cinnamon

½ tsp ground cloves

½ tsp freshly ground nutmeg

½ tsp cayenne pepper

2 bay leaves

1 packet (400g) thick macaroni or Rigatoni

Grated cheese, Kefalotyri or dried Myzithra, Anari or Parmesan

Heat the oil in a large heavy-based saucepan, season the meat with salt, pepper and paprika, and fry until nicely browned all over.

Mix in the grated onion and garlic, fry for few minutes until onions are soft and starting to brown. Mix in the spices and cook for a minute or two, pour in the vinegar, then the wine and allow to boil, add the tomato puree, cook for a minute and then add the tomatoes and sugar.

Cook for a further 5 minutes then cover the meat with hot water, place a lid on the pan and simmer on a very low heat for approx 1-1/2 – 2 hours, mixing from time to time, until meat is fork tender, adding more hot water if necessary.

While the beef is cooking, cook the pasta in hot salted water until al dente.

Drain the pasta in individual bowls, top with the meat and sauce and sprinkle with grated cheese.

Stafili Soultani Glyko – Seedless Grape Preserve

Autumn is the best time to make this preserve (sultani is a Turkish word – it comes from the word Sultan, I think the sultan’s slave women in his harem used to eat them?

Greeks and Cypriots spread it on toast or eat it as a dessert and traditionally offered it to guests with a glass of iced water as a welcoming gesture. They also put it on top of Greek yoghurt, on rice pudding and mastic gum ice cream).

I remember my dad bringing a small box of golden seedless grapes every year for my mum to make this for us, we used to spread it on our bread or toast for breakfast and after school for a treat.

For two jars

1.35kg seedless green or yellow grapes

1.13kg preserving sugar or ½ preserving sugar and ½ white or brown sugar

Juice of 1 orange

3-4 rose geranium leaves or a few tsp of vanilla extract

Juice1 lemon

Make sure the grapes are firm and remove them grapes from the stalks, wash and drain very well.

Layer them into a preserving pan, sprinkling them with sugar as you go. Leave them to soak in the sugar for a few hours or overnight.

Place the pan over low heat with the orange juice and allow the sugar to dissolve slowly, stirring gently from time to time. Turn the heat up, and boil on high heat for 25 minutes removing any impurities with a slotted spoon. Add the rose geranium and lemon juice and cook for few minutes more.

Drop a little jam onto a very cold plate, leave for 30 seconds then run your finger through. If it leaves a valley, then it is ready. If not, re-boil until set, cool a little and pour into sterilised jars, when cold seal and label.

