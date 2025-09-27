A 25-year-old woman remains in critical condition after being severely injured in a car accident on the Paphos-Limassol highway on Friday afternoon.

According to the police, the young woman was driving on the highway with a passenger at 2:50pm on Friday, when she deviated from her course and collided with a concrete road barrier before coming to a standstill.

After the crash, the woman’s passenger exited the car and went to her side, while she remained seated inside with the door open.

Moments later, another vehicle driven by a 25-year-old man, traveling in the same direction, attempted to avoid the stationary car but struck person standing next to the car and dragged them away.

The injured woman taken to Limassol hospital and later transferred to Nicosia general hospital due to the severity of her injuries. She currently remains intubated and has suffered head injuries and fractures to her spine and pelvis.

Both drivers underwent breathalyser tests, which yielded negative results, but tested positive for drugs. The second driver has since been arrested and remains in custody to facilitate the ongoing investigation.

The police are urging anyone with information about the incident to contact Episkopi police, Limassol traffic police or the citizens’ hotline via1460.