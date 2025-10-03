FIFA’s vice president said soccer’s global governing body decides whether to move 2026 World Cup matches from host cities, contrary to comments made Sept. 25 by President Donald Trump.

Speaking last week about the event, which will be co-hosted by the U.S., Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19, Trump was asked by reporters in the Oval Office specifically about games in Seattle and San Francisco.

“Well, that’s an interesting question … but we’re going to make sure they’re safe,” he said. “(Seattle and San Francisco are) run by radical left lunatics who don’t know what they’re doing.

“If I think it’s not safe, we’re going to move it out of that city. So if any city we think is going to be even a little bit dangerous for the World Cup, or for the (2028) Olympics … but for the World Cup in particular, because they’re playing in so many cities, we won’t allow it. We’ll move it around a little bit. But I hope that’s not going to happen.”

Six matches are scheduled to be played at Seattle’s Lumen Field and six are set for Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., about an hour’s drive from San Francisco. Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, Philadelphia and New York/New Jersey (East Rutherford) are also host cities in the United States.

Victor Montagliani, the organization’s vice president, said during a conference in London on Wednesday that FIFA determines game sites.

“It’s FIFA’s tournament, FIFA’s jurisdiction, FIFA makes those decisions,” Montagliani said. “With all due respect to current world leaders, football is bigger than them and football will survive their regime and their government and their slogans. That’s the beauty of our game, that it is bigger than any individual and bigger than any country.”

FIFA first established its World Cup host city plan in 2022, with specific games assigned in February 2024, including the final at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Making changes would create logistical and legal issues, made potentially more difficult because FIFA tournaments depend on local and national governments for support with matters such as visa processing and security measures.

Gianni Infantino, FIFA’s president, has publicly appeared with Trump numerous times as the organization has developed a closer relationship, including establishing an office in Trump Tower in New York.

The final draw for the 2026 World Cup, which will feature 48 teams, is slated for Dec. 5 at Washington’s Kennedy Center, over which Trump has taken control as its board chairman.