Netflix has launched one of its biggest K-dramas of the year just in time for the Chuseok holiday. Genie, Make a Wish stars Suzy and Kim Woo-bin in a fantasy romance that feels both magical and human.

The story begins when Genie (Kim), a mythical being also called Iblis, wakes after 1,000 years. He meets Ka-young (Suzy), a young woman who has been labelled with antisocial personality disorder and feels no normal emotions. Though she insists she has no wishes, Genie refuses to leave her side. He follows her back to Korea, convinced he can prove his belief that all humans eventually give in to corruption.

At first, their interactions are comic and light. Genie’s mischievous nature clashes with Ka-young’s rigid routines. But the series soon digs deeper. It shows the risks of chasing desire, the price of freedom, and what true happiness might mean. The romance between the two grows slowly, shaped less by magic and more by trust.

The acting is a clear strength. Kim plays Genie with charm but also menace. He can be playful in one moment and cruel in the next, reminding viewers that he is not human. Suzy gives a careful, controlled performance as Ka-young. Together, their chemistry carries the show.

Visually, the series is striking. Seoul glows with dreamlike colours, and the lamp itself becomes a powerful symbol. Costumes and sets change as the characters change, reinforcing the story. Despite a change of director midway, the production holds its balance and polish.

Not every episode works as well as the next. The middle part slows down, with repetitive “wish of the week” plots. But the later episodes pull the story back together with emotion and purpose.

Genie, Make a Wish is not flawless, but it stands out as one of 2025’s most engaging K-dramas. With Suzy and Kim Woo-bin at the centre, backed by Kim Eun-sook’s writing, it mixes fantasy with heartfelt questions about love, freedom and desire. It is a magical watch, but also one that asks viewers to think.