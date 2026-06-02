The possibility of Edek withdrawing from the government remains on the table, party leader Nikos Anastasiou said on Tuesday, indicating that a final decision will be taken at the party’s congress before the end of the year, unless developments force an earlier conclusion.

Speaking on Omega TV, Anastasiou said the party’s participation in government would be assessed in light of what he described as “insufficient political and organisational support” following the parliamentary elections.

He said that “the possibility of leaving the government will be decided at the party’s congress before the end of the year, unless something arises that will force us to leave more quickly”.

Anastasiou also addressed Edek’s failure to secure parliamentary representation for the first time in the party’s electoral history, attributing the result to internal weaknesses and divisions.

He referred to organisational shortcomings and said that “internal sabotage by older executives” had contributed to a loss of voter support, adding that internal rhetoric had in some cases been “toxic”.

The Edek president said the party now faces a period of reassessment and restructuring, with discussions ongoing ahead of its internal congress.

He confirmed that his own position as party leader will also be placed before the central committee, which is scheduled to meet next Sunday.

Commenting on his political future, Anastasiou said his resignation would be available for consideration by the party’s internal bodies, without confirming whether he intends to step down immediately or remain in place during the transition period.

He also outlined potential directions for future political cooperation, stating that Edek could explore closer alignment with the Ecologists and Dipa, while ruling out cooperation with Diko.

He said that “with the entire behaviour of Diko and its president in the run up to the elections, leaves us no room for cooperation”.