Shameful scenes of waste were left behind after the Kataklysmos festival in Paphos, acting mayor Angelos Onisiforou said on Tuesday.

Stall operators responsible for the waste will not get a license to operate at the festival next year, he added.

Onisiforou shared photos of rubbish strewn on pavements, describing the scenes as a “disgrace to our city.”

Kataklysmos, also known as the Festival of the Flood, is a water-themed celebration that coincides with Pentecost, the 50th day after Easter, this year held on June 1.

Seaside locations around the island held festivals over the three-day weekend including temporary vendors selling traditional foods.

“Those who exhibit such behaviour cannot expect to be granted a permit to operate in Kataklysmos next year,” Onisiforou said.

Onisiforou also congratulated the municipal staff who cleaned the area following the festival and “worked immediately to rectify this unacceptable situation.”

“Our city is not a garbage dump. Paphos demands and deserves respect,” he added.