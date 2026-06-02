Police-chief Themistos Arnaoutis will present the findings of their investigation into the ‘Sandy’ case and related complaints made by journalist Makarios Drousiotis on Wednesday at noon.

The briefing will take place at police headquarters and will conclude with a question-and-answer session.

Authorities said the update will address all allegations raised during the investigation conducted by the special investigative unit.

According to police sources, the case file has been developed alongside assessments from Europol and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), which examined material and other evidential submissions.

Officials said both agencies had already provided input during the investigative process.

It is understood that Europol conveyed its position on evidence forwarded by Cypriot investigators in relation to dozens of SMS messages and electronic data contained on storage devices.

The FBI report, compiled following visits by experts to Cyprus to review investigative methods and the profile of the individual referred to as ‘Sandy’, is expectedly to be broadly supportive of the police handling of the case.

Police investigators have maintained that their findings do not substantiate the allegations made by Drousiotis.

They said that claims examined during the inquiry were assessed through witness testimony, digital forensic review and open-source verification, with inconsistencies identified across several key points.

A police statement indicated that “the investigation did not confirm the allegations as presented” and that the conclusions would be made public in full at the briefing.

The case has drawn attention due to wide ranging allegations of corruption and abuse, involving senior legal and political figures, all of whom have denied wrongdoing.

The original complaints centred on claims made by Drousiotis concerning a woman referred to as ‘Sandy’ and alleged events spanning several years, which have been repeatedly disputed by those named.

Earlier procedural developments had ruled out the appointment of an independent criminal investigator, with authorities stating that such an option was “out of the question” and that the matter would remain under the jurisdiction of the police and legal service.

Following completion of the investigation phase, the file is expected to be transmitted to the legal service for review, where prosecutors will assess whether further action is warranted or whether the case will be closed.