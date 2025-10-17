Comforting one pot dinner

One-Pot Creamy Coconut Pumpkin Curry

This fragrant Indian one-pot pumpkin curry is super creamy and loaded with creamy spiciness for a comforting, and satisfying vegetable curry. It uses classic Indian spices and curry powder. This pumpkin curry is super-rich, flavourful, and satisfying without being too heavy.

About 700g pumpkin cut into equal size cubes

6 tbsp coconut oil

1 tsp black mustard seeds

1 large red onion, finely chopped

2 tsp garlic cloves, finely chopped

2 tsp finely grated ginger

1 tsp ground cumin

1/2 tsp hot red chilli, sliced or as desired

1/4 tsp hot chilli powder

1 heaped tsp garam masala

1 heaped teaspoon curry powder

1heaped tsp ground coriander

1/2 tsp turmeric

1 tsp cinnamon

1/2 tsp smoked paprika

2 tblsp maple syrup

a handful of coriander, stalks chopped + leaves for garnish

1 tin full fat coconut milk

1 tin chopped tomatoes or 1 large tomato (peeled and chopped fine)

about 1¼ tsp fine sea salt or to taste

lime wedges, to serve

handful of cashews, lightly toasted & browned in butter (to serve)

Caramelised roasted pumpkin gives the best flavour to this curry. Roast it in the oven drizzled it with olive oil, and sprinkled with a little salt and baked on a tray in a 200C oven for about 30 minutes. The pumpkin pieces should be toasted, fragrant and slightly brown on the edges.

Heat the coconut oil on medium heat in a heavy bottom pan. Once the oil is hot, add mustard seeds and wait for them to pop. Keep stirring.

Add the chopped onion and sweat it gently, stirring from time to time until it gets soft and the edges brown. Add the chopped garlic, ginger, fresh chilli and chopped coriander stalks. Cook until the raw smell of the spices disappears. Reduce the heat to low and add the powdered spices and stir. Cook for 1-2 minutes until all spices are fragrant. Add the canned or chopped tomatoes. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes until the tomatoes become mushy and the masala is nicely combined. Add the roasted pumpkin and stir till well coated in the masala. Add a quarter cup of water to this mixture.

Then pour in the coconut milk. Cook on low fire. Close the pan. Let everything come to a gentle boil until pumpkin is tender. simmer for about 10 minutes, stirring often. Taste and adjust the spicing if needed. Add the maple syrup, stir. A little more water maybe added if the sauce is too thick.

Garnish with chopped coriander leaves and the roasted cashew nuts.

Serve with hot rice or naan.

Serene Tharian, arranges South Indian Dinner Clubs in Cyprus, through her cooking club, The Best Exotic Kerala Kitchen. She can be contacted on 99 222462 to book a South Indian meal with your friends. Instagram/Facebook: @thebestexotickeralakitchen