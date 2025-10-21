Businesses somewhat slipped in terms of cybersecurity, although private individuals improved, according to the results of surveys published on Monday.

The surveys, carried out by the Digital Security Authority (DSA), concern the years 2023 and 2024.

The DSA surveys businesses and individuals to gauge their proficiency in cybersecurity, and make recommendations.

It publishes two separate indices – the Enterprises Cyprus Cybersecurity Index and the Citizens Cyprus Cybersecurity Index.

Each index consists of three main parameters – cybersecurity proficiency, cybersecurity hygiene/policies, and cybersecurity incidents. Each parameter gets graded separately, and then an average compiled for the index. The maximum score is 100 per cent.

As far as businesses go, in 2024 they scored 67.60 per cent – down from 72.46 per cent the year before.

Enterprises slipped on all three parameters, compared to 2023. For example, regarding cybersecurity incidents, in 2024 they scored 75.85 per cent, compared to 81.16 per cent the year before.

According to the DSA, although the frequency of cyber attacks dropped in absolute terms, there was a relative increase in the cases of businesses affected substantially by such incidents.

The DSA operates a Cybersecurity National Coordination Centre teaching useful tools. Businesses attending can acquire the relevant certification.

Individuals, meanwhile, fared better with cybersecurity in 2024 compared to 2023. In 2024 they scored an overall 57.46 per cent – up from 50.87 per cent a year earlier.

The biggest improvement was registered in the cyber hygiene/policies sub-category. The DSA attributed this to more people avoiding visiting suspicious websites, and also to more frequent scanning of their devices for computer viruses.

The DSA recalled that people can make use of Get Safe Online Cyprus – an online platform providing information on how to check suspicious websites for phishing.