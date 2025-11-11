Three years after the documentary exhibition The Art of Making, which illuminated the lives, motivations and struggles of 20 craftspeople in Germany and Cyprus, an open lecture will revisit its themes and explore how the craft landscape has evolved since.

The lecture on November 15 at CYENS Centre of Excellence will focus on personal stories of craftspeople in the exhibition, examine Germany’s current craft education system and reflect on whether craft today serves society or has turned into a romanticised tradition. A subsequent panel will turn the focus to Cyprus, addressing the challenges, opportunities and social status of craftspeople within a contemporary Cypriot context.

Participating in the panel discussion will be Andrea Charalambides, Konstantinos Kashiotis and Georgios N Paparoditis with moderation by Achilleas Kentonis, managing director of ARTos House. The evening will begin at 5pm, welcoming visitors to CYENS. A short lecture will take place between 5.15pm and 6pm, followed by the half-an-hour panel discussion.

The Art of Making

Lecture and discussion on craftspeople, Germany’s current craft education system and Cyprus’ craft culture. November 15. CYENS Centre of Excellence, Nicosia. 5pm. Free. In English