Photography, the written word and everyday life meet at the upcoming showcase at To Erma in Nicosia. Andreas Gregoras presents his exhibition Fotografies je Lexis I to Antitheto, meaning Photographs and Words or the Opposite, this June 3 to 6.

“The idea for the exhibition was born from the everyday life of a 30-year-old living in Nicosia,” comment organisers. “Without staged images or a specific plan, the photographs emerge spontaneously, just as life itself unfolds. Each image then finds its own words: small poems, thoughts, or manifestos written in the Cypriot dialect as it is truly spoken today – on the streets, among friends and within our silences.”

The photographs and texts can exist independently yet when placed together they amplify their meaning. “In every frame, both coexist,” explain organisers, “the photograph with its own text, its own poem, its own voice. It is a way of presenting work that has essentially never been done in this way before in Cyprus.”

Gregoras’ inspiration lies in the inner world of people, in how humans experience things internally before even fully understood. For him, photography and writing are a way of giving meaning to moments that might otherwise be overlooked.

Fotografies je Lexis I to Antitheto

Photography and poetry exhibition by Andreas Gregoras. June 3-6. To Erma, Nicosia