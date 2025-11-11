Cyprus recorded the strongest retail trade performance in the European Union in September 2025, according to data published by Eurostat this week.

The volume index of retail trade in food, drinks and tobacco in Cyprus increased by 10.4 per cent compared with the same month of 2024, marking the highest annual growth among EU member states with available data.

Across the European Union, retail sales in this category grew by 0.5 per cent year-on-year in September, while in the euro area, the increase was 1.0 per cent.

Out of 25 EU countries with available data, 15 recorded annual increases in the volume of food, drinks and tobacco sales.

Spain followed with a 4.5 per cent increase, while Malta registered a 4.4 per cent rise, both far below Cyprus’ double-digit expansion.

In contrast, several member states saw their retail volumes fall.

Estonia recorded the sharpest decline at 4.8 per cent, followed by Romania with a 4.5 per cent drop and Belgium with a 3.4 per cent decrease.

The Eurostat report underlined that the overall growth in retail trade across the bloc remained modest but stable, with southern European economies, including Cyprus, showing the most dynamic consumer activity.