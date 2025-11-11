The Cypriot Agricultural Payments Organisation announced this week that it had completed payments to beneficiaries under a strategic plan for 2023–2027.

The latest payment was specifically for the financial year 2025, providing financial support to winemaking businesses for investment purposes.

According to the organisation, a total amount of €1,357,835.80 was paid to the beneficiaries.

The funding was derived 100 per cent from European Union funds, specifically from the European Agricultural Guarantee Fund, according to the announcement.

The organisatoin stated that the financial support was granted to winemaking businesses for investments in tangible and intangible assets.

These investments included processing equipment and winery infrastructure, as well as structures and tools for wine marketing.

The completion of these payments highlights the ongoing commitment to supporting the Cypriot winemaking sector under the new strategic plan.