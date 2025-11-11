Eurobank announced on Wednesday that it has become the platinum sponsor of the Cypriot Olympic Committee (COC) for the period 2025–2028.

According to the announcement, this affirms the bank’s “long-standing dedication to the values of sport”.

“Identifying with the message of Olympism and with particular pride, Eurobank announced its support for the Cypriot Olympic Committee (COC) for the four-year period 2025–2028, confirming its timeless commitment to the values of sport,” the bank stated.

“Through this cooperation, the bank reinforces the efforts of athletes who, with perseverance, discipline, and spirit, represent Cyprus in major international competitions,” it added.

The COC’s competition schedule includes significant moments, among them the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Milan, the 2027 Games of the Small States of Europe in Monaco, and the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

This sponsorship, the bank said, “constitutes an investment in future generations and the values that sport cultivates: perseverance, teamwork, fair play, and excellence”.

“Our cooperation with the Cypriot Olympic Committee shows how the business world and sport can walk together for a common purpose: the promotion of Cyprus and its people,” said Eurobank CEO Michalis Louis during the signing of the agreement.

“We stand by the side of the Cypriot Olympic Committee with joy,” he stressed.

“This cooperation is an investment in the new generations who are inspired by the example of those who with effort, perseverance, and spirit honour our country,” Louis stated.

“At Eurobank we deeply believe that sport is a power that unites, inspires, and highlights the best in us,” he added.

“Perseverance, teamwork, and excellence are characteristics that we also share, through our own ‘team’,” Louis underlined.

For his part, president of the Cypriot Olympic Committee Georgios Chrysostomou confirmed the alignment with Eurobank on the principles and values highlighted by Olympism.

“The cooperation with Eurobank is an alliance of values,” he said. “An alliance that is built upon trust, prospect, and a common vision for the future.”

“Because sport is not just medals and distinctions,” he explained. “It is education, ethos, and mental strength.”

“As you welcome us into your new era, we also welcome you into the new era of Cypriot sport,” he said.

“An era of cooperation, excellence, and social contribution,” Chrysostomou added.

The announcement concluded by saying that “Eurobank will continue to support those who strive, dream, and succeed, both on and off the playing fields”.