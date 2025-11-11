The Famagusta regional tourism board (Etap) announced on Tuesday that the district is becoming the first tourist destination in Cyprus to feature an AI-powered (artificial intelligence) digital assistant.

“The board, with the support of the Deputy Ministry of Tourism, is taking yet another step towards innovation by introducing an AI digital assistant for tourism,” Etap said.

“It is an artificial intelligence tool that guides, informs, and supports every visitor, easily and instantly,” the statement added.

This intelligent assistant, developed by RevitUp, is available via the official website visitfamagusta.com.cy and directly at ai.visitfamagusta.com.cy.

“Artificial intelligence is changing the way travellers get to know a destination,” the board said.

“From smart mobiles and smart devices, we are now moving to intelligence, to the capability of a digital assistant to understand, learn, and adapt to the needs of every visitor, offering a truly personalised experience,” the statement added.

Specifically, the Famagusta district’s digital assistant provides reliable, real-time information from the destination and not just the internet, as explained.

It suggests activities, sights, beaches, events, and routes based on preferences and offers practical advice such as museum opening hours, transportation, and directions via Google Maps and other functions.

It also supports 194 languages and operates as a personal, round-the-clock tour guide.

“Etap Famagusta is a prime example of digital transformation for tourism in Cyprus,” the board stated.

“With this initiative, the visitor experience is modernised, and the destination is placed at the forefront of innovation in Cypriot tourism,” itadded.

The board also mentioned that an official website, a mobile application, and a 360-degree virtual tour of landmarks across the entire district are already operating and available to visitors.

These will be complemented by the AI digital assistant which is now being put into operation.

Interested parties can try the AI Digital Assistant at ai.visitfamagusta.com.cy.