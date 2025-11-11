The Rialto Theatre presents the Flash Art Programme for the sixth consecutive year this November, which is now evolving into a Festival. The programme was created in 2020 as a direct response to the consequences of the pandemic and the need to support the artistic community in Cyprus.

Since then, Flash Art has established itself as a platform for promoting contemporary Cypriot production, open to all creators of the performing arts, following an open call process.

Offering support, infrastructure and promotion to Cypriot creators, fostering collaboration and innovation, the Flash Art Festival is a space for expression and encounter between the arts, artists and the public.

This year’s edition, unravelling on November 28 and 29, Flash Art Festival 2025, aims to strengthen extroversion, collaboration and artistic research by presenting seven original productions that combine theatre, dance, music and performance.

Opening the festival on the last Friday of the month are three pieces.

Elena Agathokleous’s ‘I Fall Like a Waterfall’ will kickstart the festival at 7pm. It will be followed by Nefeli Kentoni’s ‘Constellation of Awakening’ at 8.15pm and Konstantinos Pelekanis’s ‘SALTY RIVER – A Journey from Within’.

Three more performances will continue the programme on Saturday, November 29.

First up is a collaboration between Queer Wave and Goethe-Institut Cyprus titled Different From the Others, then The New Buffer Zone by Elias Klark and finally Michalis and Pantelis Kalogerakis wrapping up the festival with 9.30pm performance.

Flash Art Festival

Art festival for Cyprus’ artistic community. By Rialto Theatre. November 28-29. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. €8 per performance. €20 Day pass. €30 Festival card (for both days). Tel: 7777-7745. www.rialto.com.cy