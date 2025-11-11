A grant scheme incentivising the installation of small desalination units has been launched by the water development department with applications open until September 30, 2026.

According to the Larnaca district government, the scheme aims to tackle the prolonged drought’s impact on Cyprus’ water reserves by enhancing water sufficiency for the next year and promoting sustainable supply solutions.

Grants support the installation of desalination units with a daily capacity of up to 1,500 cubic metres by private entities, including hotels and tourist facilities, for water supply, and by municipalities and communities for irrigation.

The scheme will remain active until December 31, 2026.

The district government emphasises the scheme’s role in preventive planning and drought mitigation, while the Larnaca water authority affirms their support of “every initiative” that contributes to ensuring reliable and sustainable water resource management.

Further details, application forms, and instructions are available on the water development department’s website (www.moa.gov.cy/wdd) under “licensing of small desalination units” and “grant scheme.”