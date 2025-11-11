The Paphos municipality on Tuesday warned of a surge in email phishing scams, urging the public to exercise caution and ignore such messages.

In particular, the municipality advised the public to disregard emails claiming that “your invoice is now available electronically” and directing recipients to view and pay their bill through a link such as “https://pafos.org.cy/ebill-quick-pay,” as these are fraudulent messages.

It stressed that the municipality has not sent any such emails and urged recipients to delete them immediately without clicking on any links.

The public was asked to exercise caution, as cases of online fraud are becoming significantly more frequent.