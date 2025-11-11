A series of practical workshops will run alongside the 2nd Women in STEM Cyprus Summit, ‘Voices of Change’, on November 21 in Nicosia, offering participants hands-on sessions on communication, career development and financial empowerment.

The summit, co-organised by Women in Tech Cyprus and TechIsland, aims to translate the main stage inspiration into action, and these workshops provide a space for skill-building, personal growth, and meaningful exchange.

Each session focuses on a practical dimension of empowerment, from amplifying women’s voices and navigating non-technical career paths in tech to building financial confidence and investing for long-term success.

As part of the programme, the first workshop will take place from 11.00 to 11.50 and will be led by Biljana Kocevska Adam, Senior Associate Director, Human Resources of MUFG Investor Services. It will explore how communication patterns in the workplace can either amplify or silence women’s contributions.

Through storytelling and group dialogue, participants will look at ways to build more inclusive conversations and leave with practical techniques to support colleagues in meetings, mentorship and team settings.

Shortly after, from 12.00 to 12.50, a second session with Anna Gurina, Chief Revenue Officer at INXY Payments, will focus on non-technical career paths in the technology sector.

Since many tech roles rely on business, operations, product and client-facing skills, the workshop will map out a variety of entry points for professionals without coding backgrounds.

It will also introduce tools for translating existing experience into business-impact language, while attendees may submit their own career cases for live discussion.

By the end of this session, you will walk away with a top-20 list of non-technical roles in tech with short descriptions and first-step ideas, a value translation table showing how to express your skills in business-impact terms, and practical tools to map your next step and “test-drive” your desired role in tech.

The programme will continue from 13.00 to 13.50 with an interactive discussion on financial wellbeing led by Maryam Kazemi Manesh, Senior Project Delivery Manager of GILAWA Ltd.

This interactive workshop explores how financial wellbeing can empower your professional and personal growth. From the first steps in your career to long-term success, you will learn strategies to set and achieve meaningful financial goals and understand the connection between financial confidence and life fulfillment.

Through engaging guided discussions and “hot seat” reflections on salary, investment, and financial security, participants will gain actionable insights tailored to your career level, practical tools for smarter financial choices and a renewed perspective on financial independence

From 14.00 to 14.50, the final workshop will be delivered by Michaella Savva, Manager, Wealth Management, Investment Services of Eurobank, examining how women can shift from saving to structured investing as part of long-term wealth building.

Women’s earning power continues to rise, yet the wealth gap persists. This session will present data and real-world insights on how women can shift from saving to investing, taking practical steps towards financial independence and long-term wealth growth.

These workshops will take place in parallel with the main stage discussions at The Loft Bar & Restaurant (UNIC rooftop), creating additional opportunities for participants to connect, share experiences and build skills in a more intimate setting.

Entrance to the summit is free with pre-registration, while each workshop requires a separate sign-up due to limited seating.

Further information, including registration links and the full agenda, is available here. Participation is free, but separate registration is required for each workshop, and seating is limited.

The summit is organised under the auspices of the President of the Republic of Cyprus and is supported by sponsors across the tech and business community, including MUFG Investor Services, Adsterra, the University of Nicosia, Alphamega, i-Con, Parimatch and INXY Payments, with Eurobank acting as a workshop partner.

Community partners are Girls in STEAM Academy, Unity Growth, Cyprus Computer Society and finally media partners are SigmaLive ENG, Cyprus Mail, Digital Tree, FFWD, Panis News.