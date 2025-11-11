Forty youth workers from eight European countries gathered in Pervolia, Larnaca, for the “PEACE 4 ALL” training seminar, held from November 4 to 12.

Organised by the Ayioi Anargyroi Youth Organisation under the European ERASMUS+ framework, the seminar promotes peace as an active process that goes beyond the mere absence of violence, particularly amid rising social inequalities and conflicts.

The programme includes interactive workshops, expert lectures and experiential activities aimed at strengthening skills in personal development, active citizenship, and peaceful conflict resolution, while fostering cooperation and solidarity across cultures.

Participants also joined an educational tour of key sites in Nicosia, including the Archaeological Museum, the Green Line, and Freedom Square, to deepen their understanding of Cyprus’s historical and social landscape.

According to the organisation, “this visit strengthened intercultural dialogue and promoted critical thinking about contemporary socio-political challenges.”

Highlighting the seminar’s impact, organisers described it as “a dynamic platform for education, exchange of experiences, and the promotion of peaceful coexistence, intercultural understanding, and active participation of young people in civic life.”

Upon completion, all participants will receive a Youthpass certificate, recognising their non-formal learning achievements and contributions toward building a more peaceful and inclusive Europe.

“The award of the Youthpass seals the essential contribution of young people to creating a more peaceful, inclusive, and democratic Europe, while enhancing their personal and professional development,” the organisation added.