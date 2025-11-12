Freedom Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: FRHC), the parent company of the Freedom24 investment platform, has released its financial results for the second quarter and first half of fiscal year 2026, which ended on September 30, 2025.

The company reported total revenue of $526.1 million for the second quarter and $1.06 billion for the first half of the fiscal year.

Net income for the six months stood at $69.1 million, while diluted earnings per share reached $1.13.

“During the second quarter of fiscal 2026, we continued to make deliberate investments aimed at building the foundation for Freedom Holding Corp.’s next phase of sustainable growth,” said Timur Turlov, the company’s founder and chief executive officer.

“Our results reflect a conscious decision to expand capacity across our key business lines, strengthen our digital and financial infrastructure, and prepare the company for future scale and efficiency,” he added.

As of September 30, 2025, cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and investment securities totalled $4.5 billion.

Total assets stood at $10.3 billion, while shareholders’ equity amounted to $1.2 billion.

Net cash flows from operating activities were $1.0 billion for the first half of fiscal year 2026.

Fee and commission income reached $239.9 million, supported by expansion across brokerage services and agency fees.

Net gain on trading securities amounted to $82.7 million, mainly attributable to the sale of Kazakhstani corporate debt securities during the six months ended September 30, 2025.

The group’s customer base continued to grow across all business lines, reaching 6.1 million clients worldwide, including 776,000 brokerage customers, up from 683,000 on March 31, 2025.

“We are in an active phase of transformation – creating an integrated, technology-driven ecosystem that connects brokerage, banking, insurance, telecom, and new digital services under one platform,” said Turlov.

“This stage requires disciplined spending to build the operational backbone that will support higher margins and stronger earnings in the years ahead,” he added.

During the reporting period, Freedom Holding Corp. continued to strengthen its ecosystem and market presence.

In October 2025, the company signed an agreement to acquire Wallet Solutions for $1.9 million to expand its digital fintech services.

BlackRock, Inc., the world’s largest investment firm, increased its stake in Freedom Holding Corp. to 0.85 per cent.

The Motley Fool also added the company’s shares to its flagship Moneyball Portfolio with a “Buy” recommendation.

In line with its mission to drive Kazakhstan’s digital transformation and strengthen Central Asia’s leadership in artificial intelligence, Freedom Holding Corp. has partnered with two leading global technology companies in the AI field, NVIDIA and OpenAI.

The partnerships aim to advance AI infrastructure in Central Asia and integrate AI tools into education in Kazakhstan, building the foundation for innovation and long-term growth in the region.

These results underline Freedom Holding Corp.’s steady financial performance and its commitment to expanding beyond traditional finance into technology and innovation.

With a strong foundation and growing international recognition, the company remains well-positioned to pursue its long-term strategy of building a diversified digital ecosystem across its key markets.