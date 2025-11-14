Bring out the pies

Gluten-free Tarte de Provence aux raisins

For the pastry

250g gluten-free flour

1/4 teaspoon salt

115g unsalted butter (cold)

15g honey

50ml cold milk

For the filling

300g cottage cheese

200g cream cheese

100g thyme honey

1 teaspoon lemon zest

For the roasted grapes:

400g white and red grapes (pitted)

10 fresh basil leaves

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon apricot jam

In a large bowl, rub the butter, flour and salt with your fingers.

Add honey and milk and knead until dough forms.

Shape the dough into a ball.

Roll out the dough between two parchment papers and lay it out in a 28×18 cm rectangular tart pan. or in a round tart pan with a diameter of 24 cm.

Prick the dough with a fork and pre-bake it at 170C for 30 minutes until golden brown.

In the meantime, bake the grapes with a little olive oil at 170C for 20 minutes. Keep the liquid they will release for the icing.

While the grapes are cooking, beat the mascarpone, cottage cheese, honey and lemon zest in bowls until you have a soft cream.

Put the cream in the fridge. Once the base has cooled, fill it with the cream and decorate with the grapes.

Heat the apricot jam slightly along with the liquid from the roasted grapes and spread the mixture over the grapes for polishing.

Garnish with fresh basil leaves and serve.

Kadaifi kunefe

For the pastry

100g (and 25g for greasing the pan) melted unsalted butter

225g kadaifi sheet (half pack)

250g unsalted fresh mozzarella, grated

250g sheep and goat milk

20g corn flour

For the syrup

200g white sugar

125g water

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

4 tablespoons rosewater

For garnish/ serving

50g (or as much as needed) chopped pistachios

Make the syrup in advance so it can be cooled. Boil the sugar with the water and lemon first and after it reaches a boiling point let it boil for only 2 minutes.

Add the rosewater.

To make the kunefe, preheat the oven to 170C. Melt a total of 125g butter and butter a 25-27 cm pan. You will need about 25g melted butter for brushing.

Boil the milk with the corn flour.

Fluff the Kadaifi with your fingers until the fibres separate, then chop it a little with a knife so that the fibres are not long.

Place it in a large bowl and mix it with the butter.

Lay half of the kadaifi on the baking sheet.

Press the kadaifi lightly with the palm to make it flatter and layer well.

Then sprinkle the kadaifi with the mozzarella and pour over the milk mixture, leaving two fingers without sauce all around.

Cover the rest of your remaining kadaifi by pressing it lightly with your palm.

Bake for about 40 minutes or until well browned.

When it comes out of the oven, pour cold syrup over it until it absorbs it all.

Serve with chopped peanuts.

Recipes provided by the Lidl food academy. Stasikratous 34, Nicosia 1010. https://www.lidlfoodacademy.com.cy/