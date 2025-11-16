I read with great interest the comprehensive article on how many vehicles were registered in Cyprus. The aspect I’d really be interested in how many vehicles were scrapped or de-registered during the same period. I, as are many other people, concerned about the increase in total vehicles on the road system when I’m sure its design was for far fewer. Which leads the question of when the roads were designed what volume of traffic was calculated and allowed for.
Richie Barker
