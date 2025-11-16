My wife bought a house in Avgorou in 2011. It was paid for in full; she has the receipts. The contract was deposited with the Land Registry, and in 2016 she applied for the title deeds, but in 2019 they were rejected because the development is not complete.

Now a company called Kedipes threatens to auction off her house because the developer has obviously not paid back a loan which he had taken out on the land in 2006.

Is that correct and legal? In my view this is an attempt of fraud and theft. Why should my wife be held responsible for a loan the developer took out? Why is this ‘company’ not trying to get the money back from the developer?

The lawyer seems not to have any interest in this case, and has done nothing so far.

We are both pensioners in our late 70s and could do well without this stress.

Helmuth Porschen