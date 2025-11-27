The 2nd Women in STEM Cyprus Summit, titled Voices of Change, was successfully held with the backing of Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides.

With more than 300 participants, the event was co-organised by Women in Tech Cyprus and TechIsland. The statement said the summit brought together figures from academia, business and politics to address the challenges and opportunities around gender equality in STEM.

Speakers agreed that the gender gap in STEM and AI leadership persists not because of ability but because of structural systems.

They noted that deeply rooted social norms and stereotypes reinforce insecurity and bias from early education through senior leadership. Although women contribute significantly to science and technology, only 25 per cent of seats on research boards are held by women, signalling that talent exists while the system restricts who advances.

Cyprus reaffirmed its longstanding commitment to the IMO’s mission as Shipping Deputy Minister Marina Hadjimanolis addressed the Plenary of the 34th General Assembly of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) in London.

In her remarks, she noted that Cyprus remains dedicated to actively contributing to the collective efforts that shape the future of international shipping.

According to her intervention, the emphasis was on cooperation, resilience and continued progress within the global maritime community, particularly at a time of evolving challenges and opportunities for the sector.

Shared responsibility and coordinated action, she noted, are essential for safeguarding the sustainability, safety and competitiveness of both the international maritime sector and the oceans.

In her address to delegates, Hadjimanolis underlined that “the IMO stands as the cornerstone of global maritime governance,” while also referring to challenges such as climate change, security threats and technological evolution. These issues, she mentioned, demand not only decisive action but institutional resilience as well.

Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou will travel to Stockholm on November 27 for meetings with Sweden’s political leadership on housing policy and civil protection, ahead of Cyprus taking over the EU Council Presidency in January 2026.

According to the Interior Ministry, Ioannou will hold separate talks with the Minister of Infrastructure and Housing, Andreas Carlson, as well as the Minister and Deputy Minister of Civil Defence, Carl-Oskar Bohlin and Johan Berggren.

During his discussion with Carlson, he is expected to outline the Cypriot government’s actions under its integrated housing policy, aimed at easing pressure in the domestic housing market.

The two sides will also review the European Affordable Housing Plan and, moreover, exchange views on further measures to support member states in addressing housing challenges at EU level.

Unemployment in Cyprus stood at 4.1 per cent in the third quarter of 2025, easing from 4.5 per cent a year earlier, according to a report published by the statistical service (Cystat) on Wednesday).

The number of unemployed persons fell to 21,781, down from 23,073 in Q3 2024, with the rate among men at 3.7 per cent and among women at 4.6 per cent.

At the same time, the labour force rose to 530,992 people, or 65.6 per cent of the population, compared with 516,127 (65.7 per cent) a year earlier.

Participation among men remained at 71.1 per cent, while for women it reached 60.4 per cent.

Meanwhile, the number of employed persons increased to 509,211, giving an overall employment rate of 62.9 per cent, slightly above the 62.7 per cent recorded in Q3 2024.

The Cyprus Institute of Certified Public Accountants (ICPAC) and the Cyprus Compliance Association (CCA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at strengthening corporate governance, transparency and compliance practices across the Cypriot market, according to an ICPAC statement.

Under the agreement, the two bodies set out a long-term framework for cooperation, seeking to upgrade the professional environment through the exchange of expertise, closer monitoring of regulatory developments and more aligned approaches to risk management, compliance, anti-money laundering procedures and sanctions.

Moreover, the organisations aim to expand professional education and continuous training, saying the partnership will support higher service quality and help safeguard the interests of the business community and wider society.

Fourlis Group reported stronger sales and profitability for the first nine months of 2025, as continued expansion of its IKEA, Intersport and Foot Locker networks supported performance across Greece, Cyprus and Romania.

According to the consolidated financial results published by the company, revenue rose to €430.7 million, compared with €390 million a year earlier, while gross profit increased to €200.7 million, from €180.2 million.

At the same time, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) reached €53.7m, versus €50m last year, bringing the margin to 12.5 per cent.

Cyprus and Greece presented a united front at the International Maritime Organisation’s (IMO) 34th General Assembly in London, as both countries set out their vision for a stable, fair and globally aligned maritime framework, one that balances environmental ambition with economic reality.

Addressing the plenary on behalf of Cyprus, Shipping Deputy Minister Marina Hadjimanolis spoke of cooperation, resilience and progress, noting that the IMO’s ability to remain “agile, credible, and capable of safeguarding both the maritime sector and the oceans for generations to come”depends on strengthening regulation, boosting technical cooperation and embracing innovation.

She said Cyprus “envisions an IMO that is strong, fair, inclusive, forward-looking and financially healthy,” adding that member states are “determined, united and resolute” in this goal.

Greece, meanwhile, used its intervention to reinforce similar priorities while setting out its candidacy for Category A of the IMO Council.

Demetra Holdings Plc reported a profit of €13.7 million for the first nine months of 2025, compared with €42.4 million in the same period of 2024, as gains from the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) and a sharp rise in interest and rental income supported the group’s performance.

The 2024 results had included €40.3m from the group’s share of profit from its participation in Hellenic Bank.

The investment was sold on February 10, 2025, yet no additional gain was recognised this year since the total gain had already appeared as unrealised in previous financial periods. With the sale, the unrealised gain became realised.

According to the company, this year’s profit stems mainly from investments in the CSE, while increased income from interest and rents also contributed significantly.