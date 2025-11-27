Four cars burst into flames on Wednesday night in Mouttayiaka, Limassol, two of which are believed to belong to an associate of businessman Stavros Demosthenous, who was gunned down on October 17 a few metres from his Limassol home.

The police were notified at 11.46pm that four cars parked in a private carpark in Mouttayiaka had caught fire.

Two of the cars belong to a 40-year-old, and one each to a 38-year-old and a 21-year old.

Meanwhile, reporter said the 40-year-old was a well-known businessman and an associate of Demosthenous.

It added that the police were investigating arson.

At 3.25am on Thursday, a 20-year-old reported his car had caught fire while parked in an open space in Limassol.

The fire caused light damage to a second car parked nearby.

Police investigations are ongoing.