A competition to prepare the application dossier for placing the Xeros and Diarizos river valleys on the Unesco list of biosphere reserves was announced on Tuesday by the commissioner for the environment and animal welfare, Antonia Theodosiou.

The announcement sets out a plan to collect data, map the region, and compile all required documents in line with Unesco criteria. Officials say the work will form the basis of Cyprus’ formal submission once the study is complete.

According to the president of the Diarizos community complex and project coordinator, Haris Pazaros, the study area covers 32 communities and four abandoned settlements. All lie within or next to the administrative boundaries of the two riverbeds.

The communities involved are Agios Ioannis, Agia Marina Kelokedaron, Agios Nicolaos, Amargeti, Anarita, Arminou, Axylou, Galataria, Eldio, Kedares, Kelokedara, Kidasi, Koilini, Kouklia, Mamonia, Mandria, Mesana, Milikouri, Nata, Nikokleia, Panagia, Pentalia, Praitori, Prastio, Salamiou, Statos-Agios Fotios, Stavrokonnou, Trachypedoula, Fasoula, Filousa Kelokedara, and Choletria.

The project aims to assess the environmental, cultural, and social features of the valleys, linking them to the criteria required for biosphere reserve status. Officials say the mapping and data collection will provide a clear picture of the area’s biodiversity and community structures.

The deadline for submitting bids or applications to take part in the competition is set for December 15 at 8am.