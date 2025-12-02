Police have arrested a fourth suspect in the investigation into last Thursday’s disorder at the Apollon club in Limassol.
Officers detained a 24-year-old man on Tuesday afternoon. Police said the arrest was made under a court warrant and was based on new testimony linked to the case.
The development follows the arrest of a 30-year-old man on Monday. Two others, aged 19 and 21, were taken into custody earlier in the investigation.
The incidents began on Thursday evening when a group of Ael fans arrived at the Apollon clubhouse on Mesolongiou street. Police said the group threw firecrackers and devices described as improvised Molotov-type incendiaries.
A clash then broke out between the group and people inside the clubhouse. The suspects fled once officers reached the scene.
As they left, they set fire to a rubbish bin and caused damage to several parked vehicles. Police are continuing their investigation and are expected to carry out further inquiries in the coming days.
