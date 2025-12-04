’Tis time to get into the festive spirit and this weekend’s events will spread exactly that. Dozens of Christmas markets are happening, alongside concerts and exhibitions. There is a lot to take in this Friday, Saturday and Sunday!

Several of the season’s festive markets are happening this weekend. In Pyla, Larnaca’s biggest market is on. Starting from Friday and lasting until Sunday, the Traditional Christmas Market will host some 200 artist stalls as well as food options and festive hot drink stands. With corners for old and young, live radio links and photo corners, this is bound to be a highlight on Larnaca’s winter calendar.

In Limassol, Poseidonia Beach Hotel presents a market with a sustainability focus on Saturday and Sunday. Besides art vendors, the 3rd RE-Merry Christmas – The Other Market will also host panel discussions on waste and eco topics, crafty workshops and photography exhibitions.

In Paphos, Technopolis 20 hosts its 11th Christmas Market this Saturday, opening up its garden for shoppers and art vendors selling jewellery, Christmas ornaments, ceramics, scarves, creations for children, candles, traditional delicacies, handmade natural wellness products, greetings cards, mulled wine and much more. At 3.30pm, the Paphos Flute Choir will perform live.

A Christmas market will also take place in Peyia, Paphos this Sunday between 9am and 1pm, filling the municipal football stadium car park will all kinds of vendors. The capital will also have several markets: the Grand Ba3aars continue at Yfantourgio, while the Old Strovolos Christmas Alley celebrates its first edition with open artist studios, a market, live performances, guided tours and pottery demonstrations.

Downtown, the Official Nicosia Christmas Market will return to Eleftheria Square only on Saturday this weekend (11.30am-9.30pm) as on Sunday, the German Christmas Fayre will take over the square. Local sellers will present their creations amid German sausages, mulled wine, burgers and live performances to bring the German festive spirit to town.

Lania village will also have a Christmas event on Sunday featuring a market, entertainment for children, live performances and open studios.

It is not just Christmas events that the weekend holds though. Prozak in Nicosia will host a two-day book fair with new and used books, rare and original prints, handmade bookmarks, as well as writers with their own work. On Saturday, an Open Mic Night will also take place, starting at 8pm.

The Rialto Theatre presents the 12th Cyprus Jazz & World Music Showcase 2025 on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, welcoming 15 musical ensembles to its stage. Following each night’s performances, jam sessions and after-parties will take place.

The end of the week will also bring the opening of a new exhibition. Youth Makerspace in Larnaca presents the results and the creations of its three artists who completed their residency. The MAKERsHOUSE 2025 exhibition will run from Sunday to December 14, presenting the works of Kyriakos Grigori, Eisa Baddour and Maria Charalambous.

The weekend’s events also include concerts. Pedoulas will welcome nine women musicians who pay tribute to rembetiko songs and female singers. The I Am Woman concert takes place on Saturday at the Pedoulas Lyceum and has a free entrance.

Sisters Andri, Viki, and Natasa Hadjiandreou present the chamber music concert Silence for piano, violin and percussion. Together, they will fill Pallas Theatre with music on Sunday night, while wrapping up the week is a concert full of the Viennese Christmas spirit.

The Vienna Classic Orchestra, along with Cypriot sopranos Chryso Makariou, Charis Orfanidou and Maria Emilia Mantea, tenors Marios Andreou and Ioannis Livanos, presenter Achilleas Grammatikopoulos and young ballerinas of the Maria Diamantidou Dance School, will present a charming event full of elegance and Austrian magic at Pattihio Municipal Theatre.

With events in big cities and rural villages, this is going to be a packed weekend!

Traditional Christmas Market

Market with 200 stalls, Santa visits, festive food and drink, live Mix FM Radio link. December 5-7. Dhekelia Rd, Pyla, Larnaca. Friday: 5pm-10pm. Saturday-Sunday: 3pm-10pm. €2.50 entrance for adults. Free for children under 12. www.traditionalchristmasmarket.com

3rd RE-Merry Christmas -The Other Market

Christmas market with sustainability focus and vendors, panel discussions and photography exhibitions. December 6-7. Poseidonia Beach Hotel, Limassol. Saturday: 1pm-9pm. Sunday:11am-7pm

11th Technopolis 20 Christmas Market

Christmas bazaar with local art vendors, coffee, homemade cakes, mulled wine and live performance by the Paphos Flute Choir. December 6. Technopolis 20, Paphos. 10am-5pm. Tel: 7000-2420

Grand Ba3aars

Market with local artists, vintage collectors and food sellers. December 6-7. Yfantourgeio, Nicosia. 11am onwards. Facebook event: Grand Ba3aars

Old Strovolos Christmas Alley

Two-day event with open studios, guided tours, markets, street food, performances, workshops and craft demonstrations. December 6-7. Old Strovolos, Nicosia. 11am-10pm. Facebook event: Old Strovolos Christmas Alley

German Christmas Fayre

Traditional German festive market. Art stalls, German food and drink, live music. December 7. Eleftheria Square, Nicosia. 12pm-8pm. Facebook event: German Christmas Fayre

The Nicosia Christmas Market

Six-week-long market with different handmade artists each day, craft workshops, live performance, street food and drinks. Until January 4. Eleftheria Square, Nicosia. www.facebook.com/Handmadein.cy, www.nicosia.org.cy

Christmas in Lania

Festive event with a market, performances, tours and experiences. December 7. Lania village, Limassol district. 10am-5pm

Book Fair

Second-hand and new books, original prints, bookmarks and writers. December 6-7. Common Room, Prozak. Saturday: 4pm-10pm. Sunday: 10am-4pm

12th Cyprus Jazz & World Music Showcase 2025

3 days of live performances, jam sessions and workshops by the island’s music scene. December 5-7. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. 7pm. www.rialto.com.cy

MAKERsHOUSE 2025

Kyriakos Grigori, Eisa Baddour, and Maria Charalambous present installations and results for the residency programme. December 7-14. Youth Makerspace Larnaca. Opening day: 6pm. Monday-Friday: 8am-6pm. Saturday: 9am-4pm. Tel: 24-201777. www.makerspace.onek.org.cy

I Am Woman

Rembetiko music and songs from Smyrna performed live by nine women artists of Cyprus. December 6. Pedoulas Lyceum, Pedoulas village. 7.30 pm. Free

Silence

Chamber music concert for piano, violin and percussion with sisters Andri, Viki, and Natasa Hadjiandreou. December 7. Pallas Theatre, Nicosia. 7pm. www.soldoutticketbox.com

Viennese Christmas

Live concert by Viennese orchestra ‘Vienna Classic Orchestra’, Cypriot sopranos Chryso Makariou, Charis Orfanidou and Maria Emilia Mantea, tenors Marios Andreou, tenor Ioannis Livanos, presenter Achilleas Grammatikopoulos and young ballerinas of the Maria Diamantidou Dance School. December 7. Pattihio Municipal Theatre, Limassol. 8pm. €20. www.soldoutticketbox.com