I live in the countryside, in the Nicosia district, in the middle of a field. Nature, wildlife, fresh air and peace and quiet. Except during the hunting season. During that time, wildlife diminishes and peace and quiet fly out the window.

Although my side of the road has been declared a reserved area and signs have been put up at regular intervals, as there are other similar dwellings on either side of me, it appears most hunters can’t read.

When the hunting season started recently, I was out in the garden hanging out my washing at 7am on a Sunday when a deafening bang was heard and I nearly wet myself. A few seconds later, I was showered in pellets.

I shouted a prolonged ‘hey’ at the top of my voice and called 112. I was diverted to the Larnaca police. They were quite right in saying that I am situated in the Nicosia district and so they put me through to the Nicosia police. They said I should have called Larnaca. When I pointed out that I had already spoken with Larnaca and anyway I live in the Nicosia district, I heard a snigger and was told that, as far as the police are concerned, I live in Larnaca. So, I was once again put through to Larnaca, which then transferred my call to Kofinou. They said they had nothing to do with my area and told me to call the local police station directly. They gave me the number and I did so. They in turn said they would notify the Game Fund.

Having not said exactly where my house is, one would think I would have received a call to explain. This did not happen.

Since then – and this is nothing new, it happens every week through every hunting season – there are shots through the night preceding hunting day and before dawn breaks it sounds like a battlefield. Hunters still shoot where they shouldn’t, numerous complaints to the police and local authorities go unheard, and I have a child who likes to play outside on his only day off and can’t.

I wonder, are they all playing stupid or is it genuine?

Name and address withheld