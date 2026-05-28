This is a special weekend, not because it is the last in May but because it is a long weekend and packed with festivals, concerts and culture

Film nights, exhibitions and live music

Before the three-day weekend arrives, those in Nicosia can enjoy a rooftop cinema experience. As part of the Agropoetics: Soils/Bodies at the Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, three nights of artist films will be screened on its terrace. Curated by Róisín Tapponi, who founded Shasha Movies, a selection of films will be presented on Thursday, Friday and Saturday against the backdrop of Nicosia’s skyline.

On Saturday, the band A Wolf at the Door returns to Prozak in Nicosia for a special live setup with drums. Their show will be a stripped-down version with energetic beats and synthesisers blending rock and jazz influences. The musicians will present pieces from their first two albums.

In Protaras, Nava Seaside is back for another season and gets ready to host the Greek pop icon Konstantinos Argiros this Saturday. Expect a loud concert with Greek summer hits and more. At the Old Port of Limassol, more than 25 wineries will gather from around Cyprus to celebrate local wine production and offer tastes and flavours of different varieties. The Wine Aroma of Cyprusevent will run from 5pm to 11pm.

Festivals

Several festivals take place this weekend starting with the Deryneia Strawberry Festival on Friday from 5pm onwards. Strawberry stalls, food, cake competitions, live music, farmers and strawberries in every shape, form and recipe will feature.

Queer Fest will fill the Flea Theatre in Kaimakli, Nicosia with art, theatre, music, drag performances, DJ sets and parties. Held this Friday by Collective Beat and Accept Cyprus, the event will run from 6pm until 1am, spreading across three stages.

In Larnaca, Savino Live welcomes bands from France, the Netherlands and Cyprus this Friday and Saturday for the What the Fuzz Festival. Get ready for some heavy psych and stoner rock music.

In a totally different mood is the 25th International Pharos Chamber Music Festival, which begins this Friday. Chamber music concerts performed by some of today’s leading international virtuosos will take place at the Royal Manor House in Kouklia on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, presenting an exceptional music repertoire. The festival will continue in Kouklia for two more evenings, before culminating with a spectacular orchestral concert on June 6 at The Olive Grove in Delikipos.

Street art, street food and music will take over a Limassol’s Asgata on Saturday as the Asgata Graffiti Festival gets underway. From 9am to 4pm, the festival celebrates graffiti and will feature an art contest, DJ sets, a live link with Kanali 6, food and activities for all ages.

Limassol welcomes the 27th Cyprus Contemporary Dance Festival, kicking off this long-awaited and brilliant festival on Saturday with the award-winning production BLKDOG. Performances will continue at Rialto Theatre until June 21, presenting productions from England, France, Greece, Cyprus, Belgium and Finland.

Kataklysmos celebrations (Flood Festival)

All weekend long, celebrations for the public holiday of Kataklysmos, which this year falls on Monday, will take place. Paphos Municipality has planned a four-day cultural agenda with children’s shadow theatre on Friday night, a concert by the castle on Saturday and a special live performance by Rena Morfi on Sunday. On Monday, there will be water games, a dance programme and performance dedicated to old Greek cinema.

A huge programme of events begins this week in Larnaca, lasting until June 3. Dance performances, live music by local ensembles and traditional events will take place. The agenda also includes concerts by Cypriot and Greek music stars including Evridiki on Saturday, Despina Olympiou and Kostas Hadjichristodoulou on Sunday, Panos Kiamos on Monday, Andromachi on Tuesday, and Katerina Lioliou on Wednesday.

On a mission to revive the customs and traditions of Kataklysmos, the municipalities of the occupied areas of Kerynia, Lapythos and Karavas, the Union of Communities of Kyrenia District and the Zygi Community organise a special feast on Monday. Games from back in the day, swimming contensts, kayak competitions, Cypriot tsiattista and dances will offer a glimpse of the past, at the Zygi Fishing Shelter from 3.30pm onwards.

Festivities will extend to another coast, that of Protaras, as the municipalities of Derynia-Paralimni and Famagusta organise a seaside concert on Saturday by the Fig Tree Bay beach. Sounds from Cyprus will fill the evening air as Michalis Hadjimichael, Andri Karantoni, Demetris Mesimeris, Demetra Hadjimichael and a dance ensemble from Frenaros take the stage. All Kataklysmos concerts are free!

Film Club with Sasha Movies

Three film screenings, curated by Róisín Tapponi. A parallel activity of the exhibition Agropoetics: soils/bodies. May 28-30. Rooftop terrace of Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Nicosia. 8pm. With English subtitles. Free admission. www.agropoeticssoilsbodies.wordpress.com/only-terrestrial

A Wolf at the Door

Live music by band. May 30. Prozak, Nicosia. 8.30pm

Konstantinos Argiros Live

Concert with Greek star. May 30. Nava Seaside, Protaras. Tel: 22-777744. www.navaseaside.com

Wine Aroma of Cyprus

Wine exhibition and tastings with over 25 wineries from all over Cyprus participating. May 31. Old Port square, Limassol. 5pm-11pm. Free admission. €5 for a collector’s glass

15th Deryneia Strawberry Festival

Annual festival with strawberry stalls, food, live music and more. May 29. Anagennisis stadium, Derynia. 5pm onwards. Tel: 23-811000. [email protected]

What The Fuzz

Live heavy psych, stoner rock from bands from France, the Netherlands and Cyprus. May 29-30. Savino Live, Larnaca. https://stonusband.com/what-the-fuzz-festival-2026

25th International Pharos Chamber Music Festival

Leading international virtuosos perform live concerts. May 29 – June 6. Royal Manor House, Kouklia, Paphos. The Olive Grove, Delikipos, Nicosia district. 8.30pm. www.pharosartsfoundation.org. Tel: 22-663871

Queer Fest

Festival with performances, music, drag shows, art and more. by Collective Beat and Accept Cyprus. May 29. Flea Theatre, Nicosia. 6pm-1am

Asgata Graffiti Festival

Street art festival. May 30. Asgata Parking Area, Limassol district. 9am-4pm

27th Cyprus Contemporary Dance Festival

Choreographic performances from Cyprus, England, France, Greece, Belgium, and Finland. May 30 – June 21. Rialto Theatre, Limassol and Nicosia Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €10 per performance. Tel: 7777-7745. https://rialto.interticket.com/

Protaras Kataklysmos

Seaside concert with Cypriot musicians. May 30. Fig Tree Bay beach, Protaras. Free admission

Kyrenia District Kataklysmos Celebration Event

Traditional Kataklysmos water games and contests. June 1. Zygi Fishing Shelter, Larnaca district. 3pm. Free

Paphos Kataklysmos Events

Concerts, shadow theatre, water games and more. May 29-June 1. Free

Larnaca Kataklysmos Events

Concerts with big Cypriot and Greek stars, dance performances, poetry, live music, fireworks and more. May 29-June 3. Foinikoudes, Larnaca. Free