The success of any major production begins long before the cameras start rolling. It starts with a collaboration based on trust and a shared vision. For the “DIVER” campaign’s ad video, Cyta and Gnomi Integrated Communications proved that when a client and an advertising agency embrace true creativity, the result is historic – especially when supported by a team like Cube Productions.

This collective effort was honored with the Silver Award in the production category at the Ermis Awards in Greece. As the leading festival for creativity and communication in the region, the Ermis Awards celebrate creative boldness and set the bar for excellence.

The success of the campaign is the direct result of the deep trust between Cyta, Gnomi and the Cube Productions team. Gnomi’s bold concept required a client willing to dream big, and Cyta provided the vision and support needed to push boundaries. Together with Cube Productions, they brought the idea to life, showcasing the capabilities of Cypriot advertising today.

Furthermore, Musou Music Group, which handled the ad’s sound design, won not only the Gold Award, but also the top distinction, the Grand Ermis, in the sound category. Their work breathed life into the director’s vision, creating a unique auditory experience that highlighted every second of the production.

View Cyta’s “DIVER” campaign ad at: https://vimeo.com/1025102704? fl=pl&fe=vl