Guest recipes with Lidl Food Academy
Classic Caponata
For 4-6 servings
100ml olive oil
2 large round aubergines
1 small onion, thinly sliced
1 large sprig of celery, finely chopped
25g sugar
400g passata
50ml white vinegar
50g capers
100g pitted green olives, finely chopped
2 tablespoons raisins, soaked in hot water for 10 minutes, drained and squeezed
25g pine nuts
1 sprig fresh basil, finely chopped
50g breadcrumbs
3 tablespoons white almonds, roasted and finely chopped
Salt
In a deep frying pan, heat the 70ml of olive oil. Add the aubergines and cook, stirring often, for about 10 minutes until they get a nice golden colour. Remove them with a slotted spoon and transfer them to absorbent paper towels to drain.
In the same pan, add the onion and sauté over low heat for 8-10 minutes until golden. Add the celery and continue cooking for another 3 minutes.
Then pour in the sugar, passata and vinegar. Stir and cook over low heat for 3 minutes.
Next, add the capers, olives, raisins and pine nuts. Mix well, then incorporate the basil and fried aubergines.
Simmer all ingredients together for 5 minutes. Taste and season with salt and pepper if necessary. Remove from the heat and transfer the caponata to a platter along with fresh bread.
In a small frying pan, add 2 tablespoons olive oil. Toast breadcrumbs over medium heat until crispy and golden. Sprinkle them on top of the prepared caponata along with the roasted almonds.
Gamberi con la ‘conza’
For the shrimp
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 small onion, finely chopped
1 clove garlic, finely chopped
3 tablespoons parsley, finely chopped
1/2 teaspoon chili powder
450g pre-cooked prawns
50ml dry white wine
Salt
For the conza (crust)
2 tablespoons olive oil
100g peeled almonds, finely chopped
100g breadcrumbs
1 heaped tablespoon grated Parmesan
2 tablespoons parsley, finely chopped
Salt
Heat olive oil in a heavy skillet
Add the onion, garlic and parsley and cook over medium-high heat, stirring often, for a few minutes. Then add the chili powder and shrimp
Cook, stirring occasionally, for a few minutes. Sprinkle with the wine and cook for 3 minutes, until it evaporates completely.
Remove from heat and add salt to taste.
For the crust, heat the olive oil in a non-stick pan. Add all the ingredients of the conza, salt and cook over medium heat, stirring constantly with a wooden spoon so that the mixture does not burn.
The conza will be ready when it gets a nice golden colour. Serve the shrimp immediately, sprinkling the crispy conza on top.
Orange salad
4 oranges
1 fennel with its greenery
50g roasted black olives from Kalamata
For the dressing
2 tablespoons olive oil
Orange juice (see below)
1 tablespoon finely chopped parsley
1 tablespoon finely chopped greenery from the fennel root
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper
Place the olives without oil in a pan and cook them over high heat until lightly scorched. Set them aside to cool.
Next, remove the peel from the oranges (making sure to clean the outer white membrane as well) and cut them into slices. Take the juice from the remainder of the oranges (from the edges), and reserve it for the dressing.
Peel the fennel and cut it into very thin slices. Place the oranges and fennel on a platter.
To prepare the dressing, place the olive oil, orange juice, parsley, fennel greenery, salt and pepper in a bowl and mix well. Drizzle the salad with the dressing, scatter the roasted olives on top and serve.
Recipes provided by the Lidl food academy. Stasikratous 34, Nicosia 1010. https://www.lidlfoodacademy.com.cy/
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