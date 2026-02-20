The Cyprus University of Technology (Tepak) expects to welcome its first students to the new dormitories in the Berengaria area of Kato Polemidia in September, after the first phase of the project is scheduled for completion by June 30, 2026.

To enable the leasing of the initial 154 beds, the university has launched a tender through the electronic procurement system for the integrated management and operation of the residences.

The contract has an estimated value of €3.012 million and bids will be accepted until March 27 at 12.00.

The contract concerns full operational management of the student residences in Limassol for three years, with the right of renewal for an additional two years, a renewal the contractor would be obliged to accept.

Eurobank underscored that shipping finance is entering a decisive transition phase during its participation in the 9th Annual Capital Link Cyprus Shipping Forum in Limassol, which took place earlier this week.

The 9th Annual Capital Link Cyprus Shipping Forum, held with the support of Eurobank, brought to the fore new trends, challenges and opportunities shaping the international shipping market.

Eurobank participated actively in this year’s Ship Finance Forum, reaffirming its longstanding commitment to the shipping sector and presenting documented positions on the evolving conditions in international shipping finance.

Against a backdrop of heightened geopolitical uncertainty, intensifying regulatory requirements and accelerating energy transition, the conference served as a meeting point for leading executives from shipping, the banking community and the capital markets.

The Bank of Cyprus (BoC) has released an updated financial calendar for 2026, including the dates related to its proposed dividend distribution.

According to the announcement, the revised financial calendar for 2026 includes key reporting dates and shareholder events throughout the year.

The bank confirmed that an Investor Update 2026 will take place on March 3, 2026.

The final financial results for the year ended 2025 and the publication of the annual financial report 2025 are scheduled for March 30, 2026.

Cypriot banks’ exposure to climate-sensitive sectors remains below the European average, ranking among the lowest in the bloc, according to the latest European Banking Authority (EBA) ESG risk dashboard published this week.

Data covering the second quarter of 2025 showed that banks in Cyprus recorded exposure of 59 per cent to non-financial corporations operating in sectors that significantly contribute to climate change, the eighth lowest rate in the EU and below the European average of around 62 per cent.

The EBA said the latest update confirmed continued stability across key climate-related risk indicators, broadly in line with previous releases, while providing authorities and institutions with background information to manage environmental risks.

Within Cypriot banks’ portfolios, the largest concentration related to real estate activities (16.7 per cent), followed by retail and wholesale trade and vehicle repair (16.4 per cent), industry (11.1 per cent), transport and storage (9 per cent) and construction (7.5 per cent).

Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou on Thursday said that regions must be treated as strategic partners with a voice in the new Multiannual Financial Framework, following a meeting in Nicosia with Filip Reinhag, President of the Conference of Peripheral Maritime Regions, ahead of the organisation’s gathering in the capital.

“The future of Europe lies not only in capital cities and institutions, but also within the regions. Therefore, the voice of the regions is essential for European cohesion, for our competitiveness, for the future of Europe,” Ioannou said.

“Regions should be considered as strategic partners and have a voice in the new MFF,” he added.

Reinhag said that the very high ambitions of the Cypriot Presidency of the Council of the EU “align very well with the priorities of the CPMR in getting the regions more to the centre of the policy debate”.

Online shopping activity in Cyprus rose sharply in 2025, with orders on the marketplace Skroutz increasing by 83 per cent year-on-year to roughly half a million, while the number of local users grew by 72 per cent, according to the company’s annual review.

The data, released on Thursday, indicate rising consumer confidence in cross-border e-commerce, with Cypriot businesses also expanding sales abroad, as 83 per cent of users served were located in Greece.

Shopping behaviour showed technology and fashion leading interest. Mobile phones ranked as the most searched item, followed by sneakers and athletic shoes.

In terms of completed orders, the most popular categories were sneakers, men’s fragrances, nutritional supplements, mobile phone cases and women’s fragrances.

Cyprus joined international discussions on the governance and development of artificial intelligence this week, as Deputy Research Minister Nicodemos Damianou travelled to India to attend the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi, representing President Nikos Christodoulides.

Following an invitation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Damianou is attending the summit accompanied by Chief Scientist Demetris Skourides and Cyprus’ High Commissioner to India Evagoras Vryonides.

The summit, holds on February 16 – 20, gathered more than 20 heads of state and government, representatives from a further 60 countries, and senior executives from the global technology ecosystem.

The new Cyprus tax system, in force since January 1, 2026, will be presented to Greek businesses and investment organisations at a special event in Athens on March 6.

The presentation will take place from 10.00 to 14.30 at the Amphitheatre of the Theoharakis Foundation, located at 9 Vasilissis Sofias Avenue and 1 Merlin Street in central Athens, opposite the Hellenic Parliament.

The aim of the event is to provide a detailed briefing to Greek businesses on the latest changes introduced to the Cyprus tax framework, at a time when Greek investment flows towards Cyprus are steadily increasing.

The main presentation of the new tax system will be delivered by Tax Commissioner Soteris Markides.

Audit and legal firms will also outline the services they provide to Greek companies and investors from Greece seeking to expand their activities.

The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) has announced that the new European Union-India free trade agreement creates significant opportunities for European exporters, including Cypriot businesses in the agri-food and industrial sectors.

Under the agreement, which was completed in January 2026 and is expected to enter into force in the coming years, India’s vast market of approximately 1.45 billion people will become more accessible to European companies.

The chamber stated that the new free trade agreement between the European Union and India is set to create “significant opportunities for EU exporters, including businesses in the agri-food and industrial sectors”.

India was described as one of the largest markets globally, with the agreement offering preferential access for European products.

The Association of Cyprus Banks has announced that it will participate for a second consecutive year in the European Money Quiz, once again placing Cyprus within the major pan-European financial literacy initiative.

Through its participation in the European Money Quiz, the Cyprus Banks Association (CBA) is reaffirming its commitment to strengthening financial education among young people across the country.

In the ninth edition of the competition, the association is consolidating Cyprus’ presence in the money-focused contest, underlining its ongoing dedication to cultivating basic financial knowledge and skills among students.

The Cypriot competition will take place on March 17, 2026 and is open to second and third grade secondary school students aged between 13 and 15.

The Paphos regional tourism board (Etap) is taking part in the international tourism exhibition f.re.e 2026, held in Munich from February 18-22, as part of efforts to strengthen and upgrade visitor flows from Germany.

According to the board, the participation coincides with the launch of three direct weekly flights between Munich and Paphos by Lufthansa, a development expected to enhance year-round connectivity with one of Central Europe’s key outbound markets.

During the exhibition, Etap is promoting the region’s diversified tourism offering, focusing on culture and history, nature and rural experiences, sports and active tourism, as well as gastronomy.

At the same time, representatives are holding meetings with industry professionals to develop partnerships and reinforce the destination’s presence in the German market.

The Price Index of Construction Materials in Cyprus rose to 118.89 units in January 2026, with 2021 acting as the base year set at 100 units, according to figures by the Cyprus Statistical Service (Cystat).

This figure represents a slight increase of 0.12 per cent when compared to the previous month of December 2025.

Compared to the same month of the previous year, the index recorded an increase of 1.09 per cent.

The Price Index of Construction Materials shows the evolution of the cost of construction materials incurred by the contractor, the Statistical Service said.

The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) on Thursday announced that assets under management in the collective investments sector reached €11.4 billion in the third quarter of 2025, marking a quarterly increase of 7.5 per cent.

According to the quarterly statistics bulletin for the third quarter of 2025, CySEC supervised 312 management companies and undertakings of collective investments during this time, compared with 323 during the same period of the previous year.

The total of 312 entities comprised 217 externally managed UCIs, 29 internally managed UCIs and 66 external fund managers.

iDNA Genomics Public Ltd has released a statement informing the public that it has established the formal record date for the interest payment on its corporate bond.

The company stated that in accordance with the terms of the issued bond carrying ISIN CY0240422119, the upcoming interest payment date has been set for February 27, 2026.

This scheduled distribution represents a return of 8.5 per cent on the nominal value of the bond held by investors.

The last cum date, which is the final day the bonds will trade with the right to participate in the interest payment, is Wednesday, February 25, 2026.

The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) announced on Thursday the suspension of trading in the 13-week Treasury Bills 11th Issue, Series 2025, ahead of their upcoming deletion.

The decision concerns the 13-week Treasury Bills 11th Issue, Series 2025 (November 28, 2025 – February 27, 2026), bearing the code TB13K25, with trading suspended from February 24, 2026 until February 26, 2026 inclusive.

The suspension will remain in place until the settlement of all transactions, in view of the deletion of the specific securities.