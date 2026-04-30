With almost 1/3rd of the market reach in the US, macOS has gained a stronghold in the computer market. It’s gaining popularity across the globe, which makes it a sought-after target for attackers. Macs come with superb built-in security features, but in today’s times, when attackers are using sophisticated technical and human-based methods combined with AI tools, an extra security layer is a must. Your MacBook security ensures mental peace and higher work productivity so understanding the common cyber threats and understanding ways to fortify the system is highly essential.

Malware through fake apps and downloads

Various types of malware are designed to attack macOS in particular. The malware Mac programs are disguised as genuine-looking software or a tool that, when installed, injects the malware into the system.

Clicking ads on untrusted websites and downloading content files or apps from shady sources are the most common ways for systems to be injected with malware. So do Macs get viruses? Yes, they do, and in various forms – spyware, ransomware, adware, trojans. This makes using a Mac antivirus an important part of cybersecurity on your system. Moonlock scans your Mac for malware and security threats, defending against the attacks and exploits designed to compromise Apple devices.

Phishing to steal Apple IDs

Phishing remains the most common threat to attack Macs. Hackers pose as Apple service executives and send messages or emails from IDs that look legit. They also use fake Apple website pages, which mostly look as good as the original ones.

The purpose behind this is to make you enter credentials on an intended page from where they steal it. They use this to access your iCloud, make online purchases and lock you out of your device accounts. Once they create an urgency around an issue like account suspension, users generally share their details.

Adware and browser hijackers

Adware and browser hijackers are quite popular methods among hackers to target Mac users. They manipulate browser settings, which leads to changes in search results, ad-heavy page loading or redirection to an entirely different site or page than intended.

These are mostly injected through free software, free movie and music download sites and other deceptive installers that ask you to download something extra besides the main file. Using virus software Mac is important because built-in security mostly fails to prevent these sophisticated methods used by attackers.

Risks from outdated macOS and other apps

Virus protection Mac begins with little steps like taking timely updates when prompted by the system or the app provider. The updates are meant to patch any security gaps that might threaten your Mac safety. Whenever the updates are rolled out, you should download them without a delay. The best is to keep auto-updates active on your Mac.

Abuse of macOS permissions

A big Mac threat comes from how apps or tools that you install ask for permissions and what you allow. Unnecessary permissions like disk access, mic or camera recording and accessibility features land you in immediate trouble. The approval without a careful thought leads to a takeover of your system at some point in time.

Protecting Mac from threats

Mac security isn’t that difficult if you follow some basic steps.

macOS and all other apps should remain updated.

Strong password setting for protecting Apple ID

Using 2FA wherever possible

Avoid untrusted sources for content and software downloads

Reviewing apps and browsers at regular intervals

Checking permissions for various apps

Backing up important data, preferably in the cloud

Noticing and timely addressing any strange system behavior

Conclusion

In the digital environment where there is a lot at stake, your responsibility as a Mac user increases. Relaxing while thinking that Mac’s built-in security features will keep your system safe is a big mistake. To ensure full safety of your system, update yourself with the latest information and follow basic cybersecurity practices.

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