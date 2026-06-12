A request lodged by German real estate agent Eva Isabella Kunzel to be permitted to register privileged writs of certiorari and prohibition, with the aim of annulling an interim decision by the Nicosia criminal court and suspending her trial, has been rejected by the Supreme Court.

Kunzel, who has been held in custody since her arrest in July 2024, is accused of illegally advertising and promoting Greek Cypriot-owned properties in the occupied north.

On Friday it was announced that the defence on Thursday challenged the legality of four European search warrants secured by the prosecution in Nicosia in 2024, through which testimony was collected from the German authorities.

It said the court that issued the orders was not authorised to do so and that the defendant was notified months afterwards, depriving her of the right challenge them, thus violating her right to a free trial.

Judge Alexandros Panayiotou dismissed the arguments.

The court further said the applicant did not provide any reasonable explanation as to why she did not request time to file an appeal.

With the rejection of the application, the trial before the Nicosia criminal court continues as normal.