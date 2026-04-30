The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) council on Thursday announced the continued of the suspension of trading in shares of a number of New Market companies.

According to the CSE, the decision ratifies an earlier announcement issued on April 16, 2026, maintaining the suspension for a further period.

The affected companies include Rianeson Investments Plc, G.A.P. Vassilopoulos Public Ltd, K. Kouimtzis S.A. and A.J. Green Shell Plc.

The exchange reiterated that the measure remains in place due to outstanding obligations that have not yet been fulfilled by the companies.

The continuation of the suspension will last for two months, extending until June 22, 2026, the CSE stated.

However, the suspension may be lifted earlier if the companies comply with their pending continuous obligations.