By Panagiotis Kouzaris

How often did you talk openly about money at home while growing up in Cyprus?

In my experience, money was rarely discussed calmly in my family. Either we didn’t talk about it at all, or it appeared suddenly in moments of stress – when bills were due or something unexpected happened. Conversations about salaries, expenses or savings felt uncomfortable, so they were often avoided.

I still remember asking a simple question as a teenager: “How much does it actually cost to live on your own?” The response wasn’t an explanation, but a vague answer – “You’ll understand when you’re older” – followed by a quick change of subject.

No one was trying to hide information, but that moment reflected something common in many Cypriot households: money is treated as an emotional topic rather than a practical one.

In Cyprus, talking about money can feel awkward. Discussing income may seem inappropriate, debt can feel shameful and talk of spending habits can feel personal or judgmental. As a result, these conversations are postponed or avoided altogether. Instead of approaching money logically, we often approach it with emotion – or choose silence.

The problem is that silence has consequences. Many young people grow up without understanding basic financial concepts such as budgeting, saving, investing or even how taxes work. We are expected to make important financial decisions without ever being taught what these concepts actually mean.

Personally, I only began to understand how money works after entering university and studying finance-related courses. Talking openly about money doesn’t mean removing emotion from it. But it does mean creating space for calm, honest conversations.

Money shouldn’t be a taboo subject. It should be something we learn about – together.

‘Cyprus’ Youth Talk Money’ is a Cyprus Mail series developed in collaboration with the University of Cyprus as part of the Financial Literacy Initiative, supported by XM. New student articles are published every Tuesday.

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Panagiotis Kouzaris is a Year 4 student in the Department of Accounting and Finance, University of Cyprus