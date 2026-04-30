Elam leader Christos Christou defended the party’s decision to remove Kyriakos Savvas from its Paphos ballot, stating on Thursday that the move was based on issues of discipline rather than disagreement over core positions.

Speaking publicly, Christou said the party “agrees with his positions” on LGBT related matters but took issue with actions that were seen as undermining collective direction, particularly his stance towards the Synod and involvement in protest activity linked to former bishop Tychikos.

“No one asked Mr Savvas to change his opinion,” Christou insisted, adding that he had instead been asked “to limit his actions, which were directed against the whole”, and “he himself decided to act differently”.

He confirmed that party leadership had been “disturbed” by Savvas’ public support for Tychikos, including participation in demonstrations.

The removal, he said, reflected the expectation that party members, especially elected officials, avoid conduct that could expose Elam.

“It was considered that since he is an elected municipal councillor with Elam, he should not express himself in a way that exposes the party,” Christou stated, emphasising that there is “no room for personal agendas” within Elam.

Savvas, however, has rejected the politburo’s justification, describing the decision as unfounded and procedurally flawed.

In a detailed statement, he denied allegations of “continuous disciplinary offences” and “multiple warnings”, challenging the party to make such claims public and provide a clear timeline.

He linked his removal to his participation in a protest calling for the reinstatement of Tychikos and to a social media post criticising a same-sex union reportedly held at Minthis monastery in the Paphos district.

Savvas argued that his positions were consistent with both party principles and “faith, homeland and family”, which he said underpin Elam’s platform.

According to his account, tensions escalated following internal communications and calls from party officials requesting that he delete the post.

He said he was informed by Christou on Tuesday that he would be removed from the ballot, before any formal process was communicated to him.

Savvas further questioned whether proper procedures had been followed, asking why he had not been invited to a political council meeting or given the opportunity to respond to the accusations.

He also raised concerns regarding external pressure from the church, claiming he had been told Archbishop Georgios had objected to his actions and was “monitoring everything”.

Elam has maintained that the decision was taken collectively, citing “repeated and multiple warnings” and the candidate’s decision to pursue what it described as a personal course.