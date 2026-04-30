Petrolina (Holdings) Public Limited has announced a consolidated profit after tax of €8,300,087 for the financial year ending December 31, 2025, a significant increase from the €2,725,272 recorded in the previous year.

The board of directors has proposed a final dividend of 2.0 cents per share, representing a percentage of 5.88 per cent, which follows two interim dividends of 1.0 cent and 1.2 cents paid earlier in November and December 2025 respectively.

This robust financial performance was confirmed in the consolidated management report, which showed that profit before tax reached €8,726,827, compared to €3,070,903 in 2024.

The group, which operates 95 stations in Cyprus and 223 in Greece through its subsidiary Silk Oil, has navigated a landscape of “successive adverse geopolitical developments” that have disrupted global energy flows.

“Primary objective of the group remains the safeguarding of its assets and financial resources with the aim of ensuring growth prospects and maintaining profitability,” the board of directors stated in the report.

In a major strategic expansion, the group completed the acquisition of ExxonMobil Cyprus Limited on January 30, 2026, subsequently renaming the entity eWise Cyprus Ltd.

As a result of this takeover, Petrolina has become an authorised supplier of the Esso brand in Cyprus, significantly strengthening its market presence through the Esso-branded station network.

The group has also accelerated its transition into renewable energy by installing rapid electric vehicle chargers under the “pcharge” brand at selected stations across all provinces.

Despite these gains, the management warned that the escalation of hostilities in the Middle East between the US, Israel, and Iran on February 28, 2026, has severely disrupted key maritime routes including the Strait of Hormuz.

“The mutual attacks, mainly with missiles and drones, have significantly disrupted key sea routes and consequently caused an imbalance in global energy flow and led to a dramatic increase in global energy prices,” the report explaind.

To mitigate supply chain risks, the company has diversified its sourcing away from Israel since June 2025, securing petroleum products from refineries in Greece and trading companies in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The report also highlighted the adverse impact of the international customs tariff war initiated by the US President in April 2025, which has stoked global market uncertainty and inflationary pressures.

Increased costs associated with product imports, financing, and inventory maintenance are expected to weigh on the group’s outlook as global inflation remains elevated.

“Geopolitical instability may bring a significant impact on the Group’s activities, mainly with increased costs of importing petroleum products resulting from the range of fluctuation in international oil prices,” management explained.

Despite the challenging environment, the company completed several infrastructure projects in 2025, including a new station in Frenaros and a full technological overhaul of its point-of-sale systems.

The group has also moved its liquid fuel terminal and LPG storage to its own state-of-the-art facilities in the Vassiliko energy and industrial area to improve operational efficiency.

The board emphasised that while the full extent of economic consequences from the Iran-Israel conflict is difficult to predict, the group is regularly reviewing its cash flow forecasts and sensitivity analyses.

The final dividend proposal remains subject to the approval of shareholders at the upcoming Annual General Meeting.