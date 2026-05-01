The Paphos regional tourism board (Etap), in collaboration with Constantinou Bros Hotels, is hosting 36 members of the British Guild of Travel Writers in the city as part of a destination familiarisation visit.

The initiative, taking place from April 27 to May 1, forms part of a joint strategy between the tourism board and the private sector to strengthen Paphos’ international outreach, with a particular focus on enhancing its visibility in the British market.

According to the board, the programme was designed to promote authentic experiential tourism, offering participants thematic guided tours and first-hand exposure to the region’s cultural, gastronomic and natural assets.

During their stay, participating journalists visited some of Paphos’ most iconic landmarks, including the birthplace of Aphrodite, Paphos’ Old Town, the Tombs of the Kings, the Paphos Medieval Castle and the Kato Paphos Archaeological Park.

Participants were also introduced to smart digital visitor applications, which enhance interpretation and enrich the visitor experience at key archaeological sites across the region.

A strong focus has also been placed on gastronomy and authentic local experiences, with visits to wineries and agritourism establishments.

Through these activities, the board stated, guests gain direct insight into local production processes, Cypriot cuisine and the high-quality products associated with the Paphos region.

At the same time, the programme highlighted the natural environment and ecotourism potential of the destination, with a dedicated thematic route.

This includes visits to Polis Chrysochous and the Akamas Peninsula, as well as Lara Bay, the Turtle Museum in Innia, the Smigies nature trail and the Baths of Aphrodite.

Etap said that the itinerary aims to showcase “the region’s unique natural identity” and reinforce its positioning as an ecotourism destination.

As part of the visit, participants also attended a sunset cocktail reception and dinner in the presence of Deputy Minister of Tourism Kostas Koumis.

The event reflects the importance of the British market for tourism in both Paphos and Cyprus more broadly.

“The hosting of the British Guild of Travel Writers marks yet another targeted initiative by Paphos’ tourism stakeholders and local entrepreneurs to strengthen the destination’s presence in key international markets, leveraging the influence of international media and specialised travel writers to promote Paphos as a modern, authentic, and multi-thematic destination throughout the year,” the board said in a statement.

“The Paphos regional tourism board continues to consistently implement meaningful initiatives that strengthen the international profile of the destination and contribute substantially to the further enhancement of Paphos’ tourism identity,” the statement concluded.